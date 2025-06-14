There are a few things you need to keep in mind to prevent your kitchen from becoming a paradise for germs. KEYSTONE

Washing-up sponge, raw meat or chopping board - germs lurk everywhere. You should therefore always pay attention to hygiene and keep your kitchen germ-free. We'll tell you the best way to do this.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Germs spread quickly via food, washing-up sponges and chopping boards - thorough hand washing and separate preparation of raw food and meat are crucial.

Kitchen utensils such as sponges, cloths and chopping boards should be changed regularly or cleaned at high temperatures to prevent germs from forming. Show more

Bacteria feel particularly at home on raw food: they prefer to colonize fish, meat, herbs, vegetables and fruit. Germs spread around the kitchen faster than you think - from the meat to the chopping board and they're already in the salad.

Keep your kitchen clean with these tips.

Wash your hands properly

Wash your hands thoroughly before cooking. iStock / Sasiistock

Before you touch anything in the kitchen, you should wash your hands again thoroughly, even if you did so half an hour ago. Washing your hands properly is often underestimated.

Rinsing them briefly under cold water is not enough to make them hygienically clean. Soap your hands for 30 seconds and then rinse them under warm water.

Rinse meat?

Meat and fish should not be rinsed. iStock / Halfpoint

Many people believe that meat and fish must first be rinsed before these foods can be used again. But this is a widespread misconception. It can even be dangerous.

Any germs present on the meat end up in the sink when it is rinsed or splash onto the sponge or work surface. When frying, however, the germs are killed by the heat: So washing is not necessary.

Chop vegetables and fruit first

The order in which food is chopped should be observed. iStock / Vaivirga

Follow a certain order when preparing food to ensure hygiene.

You should chop all ingredients that will be eaten raw first. So first the salad for the starter and the fruit for the dessert. Only then should animal-based foods such as fish, meat, cheese or eggs follow.

Cleaning break for animal foods

You should take a cleaning break when preparing the various foods. © iStock / fotek

Can't or don't want to follow the order? Then make sure you take a cleaning break after preparing animal-based foods. Rinse the chopping board and knife with hot water and washing-up liquid. Or even better: replace the utensils. Don't forget to wash your hands thoroughly too.

Do not misuse kitchen utensils

You should only use the kitchen towel for specific purposes. iStock/Sergey Kirsanov

Honestly, do you dry your dishes and cutlery as well as your hands with the tea towel in the kitchen? And then quickly wipe the drops of water off the work surface?

It's best to get used to this very quickly and only use the tea towel for what it's actually intended for: drying dishes!

No animals in the kitchen

Animals have no place in the kitchen. iStock / dimarik

Sure, you love your four-legged friend - but dogs and cats like to beg in the kitchen. Even if it's tempting to give them a treat or a quick cuddle, you should always bear in mind that animals can transmit germs or parasites.

These then end up in your food. In short: your four-legged friend has no business in the kitchen.

Replace the chopping board

Chopping boards are a germ trap. iStock / nerudol

Whether your chopping board is made of wood or plastic, they both have one thing in common: germs like to get stuck in the cuts on the surface. And the deeper the grooves get, the harder it is to clean them by washing them off.

So get rid of the board and treat yourself to a new one.

Don't go over it with a cloth

Quickly go over it with a cleaning cloth? Not a good idea. KEYSTONE

Just wipe over the work surface with a cloth after cooking and the cleaning is done? Unfortunately, it's not that easy, especially if it has come into contact with food.

Clean with warm water and washing-up liquid. The use of kitchen paper is particularly hygienic as it is disposed of afterwards.

Change sponges etc. often

You should pay particular attention to dirty sponges. iStock / rteuman

Cleaning cloths, brushes and dishwashing sponges can get pretty nasty and germs feel right at home on these utensils.

So change them regularly - and that doesn't mean once a month, but ideally every two days. Either dispose of the sponge and cloth straight away or clean them in the washing machine or dishwasher at 60 degrees.

Clean the fridge more often

It is advisable to clean the fridge regularly. iStock / Andrey Popov

Your fridge should also be cleaned at least once a month. Clean it with warm dishwater and a clean cloth.

You should also ensure that food is stored hygienically: Always cover raw or opened food, only store vegetables in the lower part so that any soil residue cannot fall onto the other food.

Reheating works

Leftovers can be easily reheated. iStock / Filip Tot

Did you cook too much yesterday and want to reheat the leftovers today? No problem - if you make sure that the food always reaches a temperature of 70 degrees for at least two minutes. Only then do germs no longer stand a chance.

Keeping warm in the oven

You should also think about hygiene when keeping food warm. iStock / nerudol

The food is ready, but the guests are still waiting? Keep the food warm at a temperature of at least 65 degrees, otherwise you are also inviting germs to eat. Bacteria prefer to multiply below this temperature.

Leftovers - off to the fridge

Store food quickly in the fridge. Stock / wmaster890

Not only meat, fish and dairy products belong in the fridge, pasta and rice should also be stored in a cool place. This is because food is not as harmless and germ-resistant as you might think. Instead of leaving leftovers on the stove overnight, you should put them in the fridge as soon as possible.

