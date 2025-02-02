Towels should be washed hot to prevent bacteria from surviving. KEYSTONE

Scientific studies show that towels should be washed more often than many people think. Experts give clear recommendations on how to avoid bacteria.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Damp textiles provide the perfect breeding ground for bacteria, skin oils and dirt particles.

If you dry your face with a towel that has been used several times, you spread germs directly back onto your skin.

80% of towels already contain faecal bacteria after three days, especially if they are stored in bathrooms with toilets.

Towels should be washed at a minimum of 60 degrees and ideally hot-dried to kill germs.

Seven small towels or washcloths for each day of the week will help you to change daily without any effort. Show more

Would you dry your face with a dirty piece of laundry after washing it? Probably not. But that's exactly what happens when towels are changed too infrequently.

According to Shereene Idriss, a dermatologist from the USA who regularly shares her professional knowledge on her TikTok channel, cleansing the skin is often ruined by a supposedly harmless routine: drying with a towel that has been used several times.

The reason: residues from make-up, skin oils and dead skin cells collect in damp towels. In addition, bacteria from the environment can settle in them - especially in bathrooms, where high humidity creates ideal conditions for microorganisms.

Close the toilet lid when flushing

So if you clean your skin thoroughly and then dry it with a dirty towel, you spread unwanted germs directly back onto your freshly washed skin.

It's not just dermatologists who warn against unclean towels - scientific studies also show clear results, as Focus reports.

Microbiologist Professor Dr. Charles Gerba examined the bacterial load of towels and found that 80 percent of towels that had not been washed for more than three days contained faecal bacteria.

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that towels are often hung in close proximity to the toilet. According to Gerba's research, germs can be propelled up to six meters through the air when flushing - especially if the lid is left open. These can settle on surfaces and textiles, including towels.

Hygiene vs. saving energy

Gerba's conclusion: Towels should be washed every three days at the latest; if you have sensitive skin or skin problems, a daily change is recommended.

In addition to the frequency of washing, the temperature also plays a decisive role. Many people wash towels at low temperatures to save energy - but this is a mistake, warns Professor Gerba.

How to keep towels hygienically clean Towels should be washed at a temperature of at least 60 degrees in order to reliably kill bacteria and germs.

Using a tumble dryer on a high setting can help to remove residual moisture and keep the fabric hygienically clean.

If you want to be on the safe side, you can also use a disinfectant hygiene rinse aid, especially at lower washing temperatures. Show more

For many, changing a face towel every day may sound like a lot of effort. According to dermatologist Shereen Idriss, an easy way to stick to this rule is to buy several small towels or washcloths. This way, a fresh cloth can be used for each day of the week, and at the end of the week, a single wash load will suffice.

It's best to sort by color and material

Another tip: sort towels by color and material to ensure optimal cleaning in the washing machine. New towels should also be washed before first use, as they are often impregnated to reduce their ability to absorb moisture.

Changing your face towel regularly can make a noticeable difference to the health of your skin. People with sensitive skin, acne or other skin problems in particular benefit from this because less bacteria accumulates on the skin.

If you cleanse your skin thoroughly, you should be careful not to dry it with a towel that has already been soiled - otherwise the cleansing effect will be immediately undone.

