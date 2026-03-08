Large waves crash against a lighthouse near the town of Nazaré on the coast of Portugal during a storm. Picture: Michael Probst/AP/dpa

Storms destroy Portugal while Michelle de Oliveira is on vacation in Thailand. War costs lives - and yet the blue News columnist enjoys her good fortune. This simultaneity keeps her busy.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Violent storms hit Portugal at the beginning of the year, while Michelle de Oliveira is on vacation with her family in Thailand.

The blue News columnist watches the news on the beach and feels a sense of unease arising from the contrast between her own happiness and the suffering of others.

Especially in times of war, flight and crises, this feeling is omnipresent, writes de Oliveira in her column.

Conclusion: the difference between paralyzing pity and compassion that moves us to action is crucial. Show more

At the beginning of the year, Portugal was hit by violent storms at short intervals. We received several official warnings: Get children out of school early, stay at home, secure windows, leave nothing to chance.

The first big storm, "Kristin", hit us less badly than expected. However, it left a trail of devastation around us. Water and electricity failed, internet and telephony broke down in some places. People lost everything they had built up within a few hours.

About the person: Michelle de Oliveira Bild: Privat Michelle de Oliveira is a journalist, yogini, mother and always in search of balance - and not just on the yoga mat. She also has a soft spot for all things spiritual. In her column, she reports on her experiences with the incomprehensible, but also from her very real life with all its joys and challenges. She lives with her family in Portugal.

We couldn't breathe a sigh of relief after "Kristin", the next storms were on their way. And we soon set off on our journey: We had booked a vacation in Thailand.

The water returned

The evening before, when I wanted to take a shower, the water pressure dropped more and more until finally there was no water at all.

Fortunately, we've had a small emergency supply of food and water since the power cut last year. At that time, the water quality was also affected and we were no longer able to drink the tap water as usual.

The water returned in the morning. But then it stopped for more than a week. Meanwhile, me and my family were already sitting on the beach in the sunshine, reading the news in the neighborhood chat with our feet in the sand.

Have we let Portugal, our country, down?

No water, no electricity in many places, another storm on its way, even before the debris of the previous one could be cleared away. It felt strange. As if we had abandoned Portugal, our country, and simply walked away when things got serious.

That's not true, of course; the trip was booked well in advance. And even if it had been: Would it have been wrong to travel to escape the storms?

I kept asking myself this question as I ate fresh mango, swam in the sea for hours and wandered through temples. Would it have made a difference if we had stayed in Portugal?

Probably not, there would have been little we could have done. Schools were closed again and again and the population was told to stay at home. Like everyone else, we would have waited for water, filled canisters at the fire station and hoped that nothing worse would happen.

What can I do?

And yet the unease remained. It seemed wrong to enjoy life while others feared for their existence. But that's the case every second of our lives.

Especially now, with the war in the Middle East, the catastrophe in Gaza, the far too many people who are dying in the Mediterranean while fleeing and searching for a dignified life.

People who are exposed to racism, women who are oppressed throughout their lives, environmental disasters that are becoming more frequent. It is difficult to endure this simultaneity.

And yes: it's also a luxury problem that I don't want to moan about. But it is a thought that drives me. In this context, I've heard the term "empathize" instead of "suffer". The difference seems small, but I think it's crucial.

Sympathizing means taking on the suffering, allowing yourself to be dragged down by it and becoming helpless. Empathy, on the other hand, means seeing and understanding the pain and suffering of others.

Compassion maintains a certain distance, which prevents us from sinking into the maelstrom of injustice and allows us to remain capable of acting. Pity is passive, while compassion acknowledges suffering, but at the same time asks: What can I do?

Sign petitions and donate money

But what can you really do, in concrete terms? I am powerless against war. But I can, for example, talk to my children about it and make conflicts and injustices visible. I can sign petitions and donate money.

I can express my sympathy (not pity!) to people who have family and friends in the affected areas. I can support those affected here in Portugal by donating material goods and helping out where necessary. I can listen to those around me, help out, be friendly and benevolent.

And last but not least: I can enjoy and appreciate my life without apologizing for it.

It doesn't help anyone in need if I have a guilty conscience because I am privileged. But I can focus on how lucky I am. And in light of this, question my wishes, goals and expectations - and readjust them if necessary.

