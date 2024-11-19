Whether selfies are an art form is debatable. The perfect selfie often takes a lot of time and nerves of steel. But whether you're on the hunt for the perfect picture or just for fun - with a few tips, you can make the most popular photo on the internet even better:
Light
The right light plays a major role in photography. Natural daylight is best - but not too strong or direct sunlight. Stand next to a window, at about a 45 degree angle to the light source. While light from above favors dark circles, you should also avoid using a camera flash.
Mimic
Do you remember the duckface trend? Back then, it was almost impossible to avoid selfies in which you pulled your lips together into an exaggerated kissing mouth and sucked in your cheeks. If you want to look more natural and relaxed, you're certainly better off with a slight smile.
Perspective
The position of the camera also plays an important role. If you hold the camera too low, you will often end up with an undesirable double chin. Too far up, on the other hand, also looks unnatural and distorts the image. Hold the camera slightly higher than your eye level.
Background
What do you want to express with your selfie? Think about this first and make sure that the background looks good. You should remove any dirty laundry or even confidential business documents beforehand.
Filters and post-processing
Countless apps and social media offer you many filters and editing options these days. Check the brightness, color contrast and let off steam creatively - as long as you like the picture. If you like your selfie without the technical tools and want to share it with your friends and followers, you can also use the hashtags #nofilter and #nofilterneeded.
The Selfie Hotel opens its doors again
The so-called Selfie Hotel is back in Zurich. It's a kind of photo studio where you can find lots of backdrops and photo sets. Whether in the large ball pool, in front of the space background or in the Asia mini market, there is plenty to discover. The only thing you need to take with you is your camera - or smartphone these days.
The Selfie Hotel was already in Zurich in 2020 and made temporary use of the 25hours Hotel. While real hotel rooms were used back then, the backdrops can now all be found in one large shared room.