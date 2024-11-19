Selfies have become an integral part of everyday life. But what is actually behind the perfect picture? blue News visited the Selfie Hotel and spoke to influencer Elijah Tetilla.

If you follow a few simple tips, the picture will turn out even better: light, facial expressions, perspective, filters and post-processing.

If you want some creative backgrounds, you'll find what you're looking for at the Selfie Hotel in Zurich. Show more

Whether selfies are an art form is debatable. The perfect selfie often takes a lot of time and nerves of steel. But whether you're on the hunt for the perfect picture or just for fun - with a few tips, you can make the most popular photo on the internet even better:

Light

The right light plays a major role in photography. Natural daylight is best - but not too strong or direct sunlight. Stand next to a window, at about a 45 degree angle to the light source. While light from above favors dark circles, you should also avoid using a camera flash.

A ring light can help, but often looks artificial Picture: IMAGO

Mimic

Do you remember the duckface trend? Back then, it was almost impossible to avoid selfies in which you pulled your lips together into an exaggerated kissing mouth and sucked in your cheeks. If you want to look more natural and relaxed, you're certainly better off with a slight smile.

Perspective

The position of the camera also plays an important role. If you hold the camera too low, you will often end up with an undesirable double chin. Too far up, on the other hand, also looks unnatural and distorts the image. Hold the camera slightly higher than your eye level.

Hold the camera slightly above eye level Picture: IMAGO

Background

What do you want to express with your selfie? Think about this first and make sure that the background looks good. You should remove any dirty laundry or even confidential business documents beforehand.

Filters and post-processing

Countless apps and social media offer you many filters and editing options these days. Check the brightness, color contrast and let off steam creatively - as long as you like the picture. If you like your selfie without the technical tools and want to share it with your friends and followers, you can also use the hashtags #nofilter and #nofilterneeded.

The Selfie Hotel opens its doors again

The so-called Selfie Hotel is back in Zurich. It's a kind of photo studio where you can find lots of backdrops and photo sets. Whether in the large ball pool, in front of the space background or in the Asia mini market, there is plenty to discover. The only thing you need to take with you is your camera - or smartphone these days.

The Selfie Hotel is back.

The Selfie Hotel was already in Zurich in 2020 and made temporary use of the 25hours Hotel. While real hotel rooms were used back then, the backdrops can now all be found in one large shared room.

