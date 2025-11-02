Porridge, oatmeal or oat flakes in muesli are a perfect start to the day. Oats are not only rich in valuable fiber, they also contain plenty of high-quality protein, zinc, iron and B vitamins. Warm porridge or oatmeal protects the gastrointestinal tract and is also good after an intestinal infection.
How to make your porridge: Cook oat flakes with water, milk or a plant-based alternative such as almond or oat drink to make a creamy porridge. It's even easier with overnight oats - you can prepare them the evening before. Soaking them makes them particularly digestible, and you can add variety to your breakfast with different toppings. Add a little cinnamon and your metabolism will be running at full speed.
Try this delicious porridge bowl: mash a banana, add oat flakes and a little water and bring everything to the boil briefly. You can then mix in fruit or berries as you like. Honey, cardamom or Ceylon cinnamon go particularly well as a topping - cinnamon in particular stimulates digestion, helps with stomach complaints and promotes blood circulation.
Oat bran has 50 percent more fiber than oatmeal. Bran does not consist of the whole grain, but of the outer layers and the germ. These areas of the oats contain a large proportion of the vitamins, minerals, protein and fiber in the grains. Oat bran not only aids digestion, but also has a detoxifying and cholesterol-lowering effect.
Fresh berries should be eaten as often as possible when they are in season. They taste great in fruit salads or as a topping on yogurt and muesli. In winter, you can simply stir frozen raspberries or blueberries into warm porridge. Berries act as a metabolism booster, as the small fruits are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals.
But it's not just the metabolism that gets going with berries. As well as having a positive effect on the intestinal flora, the anti-inflammatory ingredients also protect the cardiovascular system and the immune system. Strawberries alone contain more vitamin C than lemons. Experts therefore recommend eating a portion of organic berries three times a week - fresh or frozen.
If you don't have enough time for a hearty breakfast in the morning, you can prepare a quick smoothie. This liquid meal also boosts digestion and gets the circulation going. Papaya is a fruit that aids digestion and is suitable as a smoothie ingredient. Simple recipe idea: put half a papaya, a tablespoon of linseed and water or ice cubes in the blender and you're done.
Papayas are an ideal breakfast fruit. They are effective against gastrointestinal complaints such as flatulence, stomach pain and constipation. This is due to the protein-splitting enzyme papain, which is present in high concentrations in the papaya fruit. The effect of papain is similar to the important digestive enzyme pepsin in the stomach and helps to break down proteins.
Green leafy vegetables also provide a lot of fiber. These include spinach, young nettle, lamb's lettuce or wild herbs such as dandelion leaves, which are also suitable as a smoothie ingredient. The green vegetables bind toxins in the intestines, nourish healthy intestinal bacteria and thus regulate digestion. A small handful in a smoothie is enough, but it tastes better in combination with orange, lemon, avocado, mango or kiwi.
Caution: Too many vegetables and fruit can put a strain on the stomach and intestines, especially for smoothie beginners. Smoothies should therefore be drunk slowly and well absorbed. The portions can be increased gradually so as not to strain the intestines. Too much leafy green leads to digestive problems.
Linseed also helps to start the day. They go wonderfully with muesli, quark, yogurt, smoothies or even on bread rolls. The small seeds are particularly effective against constipation in their ground form and with plenty of liquid and, thanks to their high fiber content, create a protective film over the gastrointestinal tract. Alternatively, chia seeds or psyllium seeds are also suitable.
Chia seeds are known as a "superfood" due to their high content of fiber, protein and omega-3 fatty acids. They can be eaten in muesli or as a chia pudding in the morning. It is important to soak the seeds in sufficient water beforehand. Only then can the nutrients be better absorbed by the body.
Almonds are also good for the intestinal flora and stimulate digestion. The nuts are not only rich in fiber, but also contain healthy fats and essential nutrients. They also promote the growth of healthy intestinal bacteria, the so-called bifido- and lactobacteria. The nuts can be prepared in a variety of ways: on their own, in muesli, as almond butter on wholemeal bread or as an ingredient in breakfast bars.
If you don't have time for a hearty breakfast in the morning, you can prepare a homemade almond muesli bar to take with you. The bars provide enough energy and digestive fiber - without unnecessary sugar. To make the recipe, toast 150 grams of rolled oats, 75 grams of sunflower seeds, 125 grams of almonds and 50 grams of sesame seeds in the oven at 180 degrees.
After about ten minutes in the oven, mix the nuts and seeds with a mixture of 50 grams of honey, 50 grams of maple syrup or date sweetener and 100 grams of melted coconut oil. Then spread the almond and honey mixture on a baking tray lined with baking paper and place in the oven for a further 20 minutes. When the tray has cooled, cut off individual bars and garnish with dark chocolate as desired.
Thanks to the lactic acid bacteria and their probiotic effect, yoghurt is an ideal breakfast to get your digestion going. Either on its own or in muesli, yogurt supports the intestinal flora in a natural way and also tastes delicious. For a lasting effect, yogurt should be part of your daily diet. Curd cheese with linseed oil is also a good combination for irritable bowel syndrome or gastrointestinal complaints.
In contrast to white flour, wholemeal flour should always be the first choice, as it contains more fiber and minerals as well as B vitamins, is easily digestible and aids digestion. In addition, wholemeal bread made from wholemeal flour, crushed grain or natural sourdough keeps you full for longer. It goes well with quark with olive oil or avocado - also full of fiber and unsaturated fatty acids.
Banana bread acts as a fiber booster and boosts digestion. Recipe suggestion: Heat 70 grams of coconut oil, dissolve two teaspoons of psyllium seeds in three teaspoons of water, mash three bananas and mix with a pinch of salt. Add 150 grams of oat flour, 100 grams of almonds, two teaspoons of baking powder and half a teaspoon of baking soda and pour into a baking tin. Bake for 50 minutes at 180 degrees.
Water is essential for life and not only regulates digestion, but also the cardiovascular system, dissolves salts and minerals and transports nutrients. A glass of warm lemon water before breakfast helps to start the metabolism and detoxification processes in the body. Known from Ayurveda, the daily ritual can be spiced up with a slice of ginger or mint leaves.
A healthy start to the day
Porridge, oatmeal or oat flakes in muesli are a perfect start to the day. Oats are not only rich in valuable fiber, they also contain plenty of high-quality protein, zinc, iron and B vitamins. Warm porridge or oatmeal protects the gastrointestinal tract and is also good after an intestinal infection.
How to make your porridge: Cook oat flakes with water, milk or a plant-based alternative such as almond or oat drink to make a creamy porridge. It's even easier with overnight oats - you can prepare them the evening before. Soaking them makes them particularly digestible, and you can add variety to your breakfast with different toppings. Add a little cinnamon and your metabolism will be running at full speed.
Try this delicious porridge bowl: mash a banana, add oat flakes and a little water and bring everything to the boil briefly. You can then mix in fruit or berries as you like. Honey, cardamom or Ceylon cinnamon go particularly well as a topping - cinnamon in particular stimulates digestion, helps with stomach complaints and promotes blood circulation.
Oat bran has 50 percent more fiber than oatmeal. Bran does not consist of the whole grain, but of the outer layers and the germ. These areas of the oats contain a large proportion of the vitamins, minerals, protein and fiber in the grains. Oat bran not only aids digestion, but also has a detoxifying and cholesterol-lowering effect.
Fresh berries should be eaten as often as possible when they are in season. They taste great in fruit salads or as a topping on yogurt and muesli. In winter, you can simply stir frozen raspberries or blueberries into warm porridge. Berries act as a metabolism booster, as the small fruits are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals.
But it's not just the metabolism that gets going with berries. As well as having a positive effect on the intestinal flora, the anti-inflammatory ingredients also protect the cardiovascular system and the immune system. Strawberries alone contain more vitamin C than lemons. Experts therefore recommend eating a portion of organic berries three times a week - fresh or frozen.
If you don't have enough time for a hearty breakfast in the morning, you can prepare a quick smoothie. This liquid meal also boosts digestion and gets the circulation going. Papaya is a fruit that aids digestion and is suitable as a smoothie ingredient. Simple recipe idea: put half a papaya, a tablespoon of linseed and water or ice cubes in the blender and you're done.
Papayas are an ideal breakfast fruit. They are effective against gastrointestinal complaints such as flatulence, stomach pain and constipation. This is due to the protein-splitting enzyme papain, which is present in high concentrations in the papaya fruit. The effect of papain is similar to the important digestive enzyme pepsin in the stomach and helps to break down proteins.
Green leafy vegetables also provide a lot of fiber. These include spinach, young nettle, lamb's lettuce or wild herbs such as dandelion leaves, which are also suitable as a smoothie ingredient. The green vegetables bind toxins in the intestines, nourish healthy intestinal bacteria and thus regulate digestion. A small handful in a smoothie is enough, but it tastes better in combination with orange, lemon, avocado, mango or kiwi.
Caution: Too many vegetables and fruit can put a strain on the stomach and intestines, especially for smoothie beginners. Smoothies should therefore be drunk slowly and well absorbed. The portions can be increased gradually so as not to strain the intestines. Too much leafy green leads to digestive problems.
Linseed also helps to start the day. They go wonderfully with muesli, quark, yogurt, smoothies or even on bread rolls. The small seeds are particularly effective against constipation in their ground form and with plenty of liquid and, thanks to their high fiber content, create a protective film over the gastrointestinal tract. Alternatively, chia seeds or psyllium seeds are also suitable.
Chia seeds are known as a "superfood" due to their high content of fiber, protein and omega-3 fatty acids. They can be eaten in muesli or as a chia pudding in the morning. It is important to soak the seeds in sufficient water beforehand. Only then can the nutrients be better absorbed by the body.
Almonds are also good for the intestinal flora and stimulate digestion. The nuts are not only rich in fiber, but also contain healthy fats and essential nutrients. They also promote the growth of healthy intestinal bacteria, the so-called bifido- and lactobacteria. The nuts can be prepared in a variety of ways: on their own, in muesli, as almond butter on wholemeal bread or as an ingredient in breakfast bars.
If you don't have time for a hearty breakfast in the morning, you can prepare a homemade almond muesli bar to take with you. The bars provide enough energy and digestive fiber - without unnecessary sugar. To make the recipe, toast 150 grams of rolled oats, 75 grams of sunflower seeds, 125 grams of almonds and 50 grams of sesame seeds in the oven at 180 degrees.
After about ten minutes in the oven, mix the nuts and seeds with a mixture of 50 grams of honey, 50 grams of maple syrup or date sweetener and 100 grams of melted coconut oil. Then spread the almond and honey mixture on a baking tray lined with baking paper and place in the oven for a further 20 minutes. When the tray has cooled, cut off individual bars and garnish with dark chocolate as desired.
Thanks to the lactic acid bacteria and their probiotic effect, yoghurt is an ideal breakfast to get your digestion going. Either on its own or in muesli, yogurt supports the intestinal flora in a natural way and also tastes delicious. For a lasting effect, yogurt should be part of your daily diet. Curd cheese with linseed oil is also a good combination for irritable bowel syndrome or gastrointestinal complaints.
In contrast to white flour, wholemeal flour should always be the first choice, as it contains more fiber and minerals as well as B vitamins, is easily digestible and aids digestion. In addition, wholemeal bread made from wholemeal flour, crushed grain or natural sourdough keeps you full for longer. It goes well with quark with olive oil or avocado - also full of fiber and unsaturated fatty acids.
Banana bread acts as a fiber booster and boosts digestion. Recipe suggestion: Heat 70 grams of coconut oil, dissolve two teaspoons of psyllium seeds in three teaspoons of water, mash three bananas and mix with a pinch of salt. Add 150 grams of oat flour, 100 grams of almonds, two teaspoons of baking powder and half a teaspoon of baking soda and pour into a baking tin. Bake for 50 minutes at 180 degrees.
Water is essential for life and not only regulates digestion, but also the cardiovascular system, dissolves salts and minerals and transports nutrients. A glass of warm lemon water before breakfast helps to start the metabolism and detoxification processes in the body. Known from Ayurveda, the daily ritual can be spiced up with a slice of ginger or mint leaves.
If you start your morning with a warm oatmeal porridge, you are doing something good for your body: it keeps you full for a long time and boosts your metabolism. Green tea, almonds, lemon and cinnamon also act as natural metabolism boosters.