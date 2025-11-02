Almonds are also good for the intestinal flora and stimulate digestion. The nuts are not only rich in fiber, but also contain healthy fats and essential nutrients. They also promote the growth of healthy intestinal bacteria, the so-called bifido- and lactobacteria. The nuts can be prepared in a variety of ways: on their own, in muesli, as almond butter on wholemeal bread or as an ingredient in breakfast bars.

Image: iStock/Jerneja Ribnikar