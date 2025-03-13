The season is starting again - and Circus Knie is going on tour: Patricia and Hannah give blue News an insight into their day-to-day work and take the team into their caravans.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Patricia and Hannah from Circus Knie show blue News their traveling office and report on their day-to-day work.
- Hannah takes the team into her caravan and talks about the circus people's private lives.
- Guaranteed to create a relaxed atmosphere in the international circus community: politics and religion are left out of the equation.
The Circus Knie tour started again on March 7: find out more about the dates and locations here.
