blue News behind the scenes How to work and live at Circus Knie - and avoid arguments

Marius Egger

13.3.2025

The season is starting again - and Circus Knie is going on tour: Patricia and Hannah give blue News an insight into their day-to-day work and take the team into their caravans.

13.03.2025, 18:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Patricia and Hannah from Circus Knie show blue News their traveling office and report on their day-to-day work.
  • Hannah takes the team into her caravan and talks about the circus people's private lives.
  • Guaranteed to create a relaxed atmosphere in the international circus community: politics and religion are left out of the equation.
Show more

The Circus Knie tour started again on March 7: find out more about the dates and locations here.

Bötschi asks Kaya Yanar.

Bötschi asks Kaya Yanar"I was convinced I was going to die when I fell down the slope"