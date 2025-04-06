4893 guests, 361 scrapersHow Valais breaks the raclette world record
6.4.2025 - 10:27
The largest raclette in the world took place in Valais. With 4893 guests, including 361 raclette chefs, the organizers of "The Plus Grande Raclette of the World" set a record on Saturday in Martigny VS.
The world record for the largest raclette in the world, or "The Plus Grande Raclette of the World", was previously held by France.