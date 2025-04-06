For the first time, a raclette was held in Martigny VS on Saturday with almost 4893 guests. Picture: Keystone

The largest raclette in the world took place in Valais. With 4893 guests, including 361 raclette chefs, the organizers of "The Plus Grande Raclette of the World" set a record on Saturday in Martigny VS.

4893 people came together to eat melted cheese. This brought the raclette world record to Switzerland.

"This is a phenomenal success, an unbelievable record and what enthusiasm from the public and the scrapers," enthused Eddy Baillifard, the man who came up with the idea for this world record attempt.

The over 4000 hungry participants ate a total of 2037 kilograms of cheese, 1200 kilograms of potatoes and 1212 jars of cornichons and onions.

In March last year, the first edition of the largest raclette event attracted 2236 participants to Saint-Etienne in France. On March 22, this record was raised to 2522 guests at the second edition.

The target of welcoming 4000 raclette lovers was exceeded by more than 20 percent yesterday in Martigny VS, as all places were booked out within an hour in mid-February.

No fewer than 361 raclette chefs were on hand to serve the thousands of guests, including the president of FC Sion, Christian Constantin, and former World Cup skier William Besse.

