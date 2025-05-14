Three presenters between pop, punchline and pathos: with Sandra Studer, Michelle Hunziker and Hazel Brugger, Switzerland is relying on a trio with very different paths in life. Find out what you may not have known about them in the video.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you The last time the Eurovision Song Contest was held in Switzerland was in 1989. Now the ESC is returning to our country.

The major event in Basel will be hosted by Michelle Hunziker Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer

Did you know that one of them took part in the ESC herself and performed on "The Masked Singer Switzerland"? Or do you know the song "From Noon Till Midnight" from 2006?

blue News has taken a closer look at the moderation trio for you. Show more

Switzerland has secured a strong trio for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Sandra Studer, Michelle Hunziker and Hazel Brugger will host the show together.

Under the motto "Welcome Home", they will symbolize cosmopolitanism and diversity. Studer is ESC-tested, stood on stage herself in 1991 and has been a convincing presenter and musical actress ever since. Hunziker switched from the modeling business to television and, with her stage presence, multilingualism and humour, has become an integral part of Europe's biggest shows. Brugger, on the other hand, brings acumen and wit and, as an award-winning comedian and podcaster, is a mouthpiece for her generation.

One thing is clear: this dream team brings personality and stubbornness. But how much do you know about the three of them? Watch the video to find out who interviewed former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, once stood on stage as a peacock or was in a cult.

