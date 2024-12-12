Howard Carpendale and his son Wayne spoke in an interview about the worst time in the singer's life. Picture: Keystone

In a documentary, Wayne Carpendale portrays his father, the singer Howard Carpendale, from a completely new angle. Now father and son have spoken about their project and difficult moments within the family.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor Wayne Carpendale has made a TV documentary about his father Howard.

In the documentary, there are intimate insights that the audience has never seen before and that point to a special relationship between father and son. Show more

Howard Carpendale has been one of the most successful musicians in German-speaking Europe for almost 60 years. His fans celebrate him for hits such as "Hello Again" and "Ti Amo".

The TV documentary "Through my eyes - my father Howard Carpendale" now tells the story of the now 78-year-old singer. And by none other than his son Wayne.

For the film, the 47-year-old presenter and actor slipped into the role of writer, director and producer for the first time and accompanied his dad with the camera from fall 2023 to summer 2024.

Carpendale: "It's an authentic documentary"

"I know for a fact that when you read that father and son are making a documentary, the normal viewer will think: Oh, it'll be nice and cheesy and sweet and nice," says Howard Carpendale in an interview with RTL.

But the opposite is the case, says the singer. His son was also on camera during difficult moments. "It's a very authentic documentary."

In the joint interview, son Wayne recalls that his father was always there for him. But there were also some brutally hard times.

After Howard Carpendale wanted to say goodbye to the stage for the first time in 2003, he fell into a depression. Later, the singer is even said to have had suicidal thoughts.

"Every son has already supported his father"

Back then, the Carpendale family's life changed from one day to the next. Suddenly, the junior had to take on the role of carer.

For son Wayne, however, this was a matter of course: "Of course, it's unusual at first in a father-son relationship, but every son has already supported his father."

Howard Carpendale is still grateful to his junior for taking time for him right away. "You were with someone. It was Christmas, when couples don't like to break up, and you brought my illness forward. I will never forget that. It was incredible," said the singer in an interview with RTL.

While Howard Carpendale feels grateful for his son, it is clear to Wayne that they are a family and will always be there for each other.

Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here: These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.

Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch

Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch

Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch





Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide



: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:: Association for bereaved people after suicide Sea of fog : Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Show more

