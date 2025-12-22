In the feelgood film "Song Sung Blue", Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson play a pair of musicians who follow their dream as a Neil Diamond tribute band. blue News met the two superstars in Berlin for an interview.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you Based on true events, the music film "Song Sung Blue" tells the inspiring story of Mike and Claire Sardina, who perform as a Neil Diamond tribute band and dream of the big stage.

The couple are played phenomenally by Hollywood icons Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, both of whom have experience of acting in music films.

blue News met the two superstars and director Craig Brewer in Berlin for an interview and talked to them about working on set, Jackman's talent as an entertainer and the power of nostalgia.

"Song Sung Blue" opens in cinemas on December 25. Show more

"I am an entertainer." The music film "Song Sung Blue" begins with these words. And they also reveal an important character trait of the main character Mike Sardina(Hugh Jackman). Mike loves music, but he is by no means a gifted musician. He loves music because it brings people joy, brings them together and moves them. That's exactly why he practices it himself and performs cover songs in pubs and at fairgrounds - to entertain people. Mike is a born entertainer.

The big stage initially eluded the modest musician and former Vietnam veteran. But meeting Claire (Kate Hudson) ignites a fire in him. As the two discover their love for each other, their enthusiasm and passion for their dream of the big stage grows.

As "Thunder & Lightning", they play songs by Neil Diamond and perform together with the soul band "The Esquires" in small pubs. Before they know it, they come to the attention of an experienced tour manager. The dream of the big stage comes closer, but a tragic stroke of fate throws them off course on their way to the top.

Feelgood character despite tragic events

"Song Sung Blue" is an inspiring musical drama that feels like an emotional rollercoaster. Despite very tragic moments, the film about the Neil Diamond tribute band "Lightning & Thunder" is characterized overall as a poignant feelgood movie.

Hugh Jackman once again proves himself to be a born entertainer and harmonizes wonderfully with Kate Hudson - wrapped up in wonderfully unusual and colourful costumes.

Ideal cast thanks to experience in music films

With Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue" is not only top-class, but also ideally cast. Both have experience in musical films. Jackman has proven his singing skills in the musicals "Les Misérables" and "The Greatest Showman". And Hudson has appeared in "Music" by the successful pop singer Sia. She has also been active as a songwriter and singer herself for several years.

blue News met the two Hollywood stars in Berlin for an interview and spoke to the well-coiffed acting duo about their band rehearsals on set and about Jackman's talent as an entertainer. In our video above, they also reveal which artists they would cover themselves if they had the choice.

blue News also spoke to director Craig Brewer about "Song Sung Blue". With his remake of Footloose from 2011, he has also already gained experience in the field of music films. In the interview, he talks about what fascinates him about this true story, how the collaboration with Jackman and Hudson came about and why nostalgia sells so well.

"Song Sung Blue" will be shown at blue Cinema from December 25.

Interview with director Craig Brewer

More interviews