The daughter of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has unexpectedly given birth to twins. Brooke Oleksy, as she has been known since her wedding, announced the baby news on Instagram.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The daughter of wrestling star Hulk Hogan has become a mother for the first time.

She announced the birth of her twins with two photos on Instagram.

The baby news came as a surprise to fans, as Brooke had not previously made her pregnancy public. Show more

Hulk Hogan's (71) daughter Brooke (36) has become a mother for the first time - making the wrestling legend a grandfather for the first time. The 36-year-old announced the baby news on Instagram. The news came as a surprise to fans, as Brooke had not previously made her pregnancy public.

As she revealed in the post, the twins, Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene, were born on January 15, 2025. The wrestler's daughter last posted on Instagram at the end of October.

"So... I've stayed off social media to create these two cuties," Brooke, who has borne the surname of former NHL star Steven Oleksy (38) since her marriage, now explains her silence.

Brooke Hogan (left) is the daughter of wrestling star Hulk Hogan (right). KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams

In the Instagram pictures, the new mom holds the two newborns sleeping peacefully in her arms. While she is still wearing the hospital bracelet, the babies don't seem to notice the attention surrounding their birth. Another picture shows Brooke in a wheelchair with the babies and her husband.

Countless congratulations

Snapshots of Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene together with their famous grandfather have not yet been released.

Brooke gained fame through the reality show "Hogan Knows Best", in which she was seen together with her father, her brother Nick (34) and her mother Linda (65). She was later given her own show, "Brooke Knows Best", which was discontinued after two seasons.

Brooke describes the birth of her children as the "fulfillment of her heart". Fans are ecstatic and happy for the wrestler's daughter. "Congratulations!!! You and your babies are beautiful," wrote one follower. And another user said: "Perfect angels 🩷💙 So happy for your growing family."

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from the department