Hulk Hogan: The eventful life of the wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71. Born Terrence Gene Bollea in Augusta, Georgia in 1953, he became a legend as a wrestler. Image: Bild: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa Hulk Hogan in his typical pose during WrestleMania 2005: tearing his muscle shirt. Image: Bild: AP Hulk Hogan with his daughter Brooke in 2006. Image: Bild: AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams Hulk Hogan was a supporter of the MAGA movement and supported Donald Trump during the US election campaign. Image: Bild: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa Hulk Hogan in 2016 in the trial against the gossip portal Gawker. The site had published a sex video with Hogan, whereupon he sued Gawker. Image: KEYSTONE

Hulk Hogan is dead. The wrestling legend was 71 years old. This was reported by several US media outlets.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hulk Hogan is dead. He was 71 years old.

His manager confirmed that the wrestling star died surrounded by his family.

The wrestling association WWE paid tribute to its former biggest drawcard as "one of the most famous figures in pop culture". Show more

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71. According to the portal "TMZ", paramedics were called to his home early Thursday morning (local time). The emergency call center spoke of a cardiac arrest.

Hogan's manager Chris Volo confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that Hogan had died surrounded by his family in Clearwater in the US state of Florida. The wrestling association WWE paid tribute to him as "one of the most famous figures in pop culture".

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.



One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.



WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Hogan became famous in the 1980s and later appeared in films and on television. The trademark of the six-foot-tall muscleman was his half-length blonde hair and moustache.

Whether you liked him or hated him as a person, professional wrestling wouldn’t be what it is today without Hulk Hogan.



Truly the end of an era.



RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gpmwT4yo2G — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) July 24, 2025

In January, he appeared at the swearing-in ceremony of US President Donald Trump. He tore his tuxedo in front of the camera and announced: "America is back!"