Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan is dead

Andreas Fischer

24.7.2025

Hulk Hogan: The eventful life of the wrestling legend
Hulk Hogan: The eventful life of the wrestling legend. Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71. Born Terrence Gene Bollea in Augusta, Georgia in 1953, he became a legend as a wrestler.

Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71. Born Terrence Gene Bollea in Augusta, Georgia in 1953, he became a legend as a wrestler.

Image: Bild: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Hulk Hogan: The eventful life of the wrestling legend. Hulk Hogan in his typical pose during WrestleMania 2005: tearing his muscle shirt.

Hulk Hogan in his typical pose during WrestleMania 2005: tearing his muscle shirt.

Image: Bild: AP

Hulk Hogan: The eventful life of the wrestling legend. Hulk Hogan with his daughter Brooke in 2006.

Hulk Hogan with his daughter Brooke in 2006.

Image: Bild: AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams

Hulk Hogan: The eventful life of the wrestling legend. Hulk Hogan was a supporter of the MAGA movement and supported Donald Trump during the US election campaign.

Hulk Hogan was a supporter of the MAGA movement and supported Donald Trump during the US election campaign.

Image: Bild: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Hulk Hogan: The eventful life of the wrestling legend. Hulk Hogan in 2016 in the trial against the gossip portal Gawker. The site had published a sex video with Hogan, whereupon he sued Gawker.

Hulk Hogan in 2016 in the trial against the gossip portal Gawker. The site had published a sex video with Hogan, whereupon he sued Gawker.

Image: KEYSTONE

Hulk Hogan is dead. The wrestling legend was 71 years old. This was reported by several US media outlets.

24.07.2025, 17:55

24.07.2025, 18:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Hulk Hogan is dead. He was 71 years old.
  • His manager confirmed that the wrestling star died surrounded by his family.
  • The wrestling association WWE paid tribute to its former biggest drawcard as "one of the most famous figures in pop culture".
Show more

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71. According to the portal "TMZ", paramedics were called to his home early Thursday morning (local time). The emergency call center spoke of a cardiac arrest.

Hogan's manager Chris Volo confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that Hogan had died surrounded by his family in Clearwater in the US state of Florida. The wrestling association WWE paid tribute to him as "one of the most famous figures in pop culture".

Hogan became famous in the 1980s and later appeared in films and on television. The trademark of the six-foot-tall muscleman was his half-length blonde hair and moustache.

In January, he appeared at the swearing-in ceremony of US President Donald Trump. He tore his tuxedo in front of the camera and announced: "America is back!"

Former wrestling star Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.
imago/ZUMA Press

