He was the face of wrestling, a controversial figure in pop culture and also interfered in politics. Now Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71. His life was not as perfect as he always made it out to be.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The legendary US professional wrestler Hulk Hogan is dead. He was 71 years old.

Hogan shaped wrestling like no other, but in his private life he was not the patriotic clean-cut man he was presented as.

Above all, racism scandals and a sex video caused him to fall out of favor with fans. He was mercilessly booed at one of his last appearances. Show more

When Hulk Hogan got into the ring, he roared - and the arena around him roared even more. With his heavily bleached hair, his distinctive beard, his many muscles, his tanned skin and his gaudy outfits, the wrestling showman threw himself at his opponents.

In the 1980s and 1990s, millions watched him on TV - he also had fans in Switzerland. At the age of 71, Hogan, perhaps the most famous wrestler in the world, has now died in Florida.

Baseball, bass and battles

Hogan was born Terrence "Terry" Gene Bollea on August 11, 1953 in the US state of Georgia. His father worked in construction and his mother was a dance teacher. Hogan initially played baseball and as a bassist in several bands, among other things, until he finally turned to professional wrestling in the 1970s.

He adopted his nickname in reference to the superhero Hulk: "I stumbled into it a bit," he recently explained in a podcast. "I was a huge fan."

Wrestling is a wrestling sport that is coupled with show elements. For example, the fighters throw punches. And they shout at each other a lot. The action is staged. The fighters need an enormous level of fitness for this.

Arms like "python snakes"

For decades, Hogan fought matches all over the world and won countless trophies. He was more than two meters tall and at times weighed almost 140 kilograms. He liked to refer to his muscular upper arms as "60-centimeter-thick python snakes".

Hogan was still in the ring at the beginning of the year, but recently there have been more and more rumors about the wrestler's health problems. He had already undergone numerous operations over the years.

Numerous reality shows and other appearances in film and television made Hogan even more famous around the world. His skills made the third part of the boxing film series "Rocky" very special, wrote star actor Sylvester Stallone on Instagram.

Just two years ago, Hogan married for the third time - this time to yoga teacher Sky Daily. His marriage to Linda Claridge between 1983 and 2009 produced daughter Brooke, born in 1988, whom Hogan has already made a grandfather twice, and son Nick, born in 1990. From 2010 to 2021, Hogan was married to Jennifer McDaniel.

Campaigning for Trump

At some point, the ex-wrestler also got involved in US politics. Most recently, he supported the Republican and current US President Donald Trump. He had previously also supported Barack Obama - a Democrat - but declared in 2011 that he would no longer do so.

Trump, himself a self-confessed wrestling fan, brought Hogan on stage during the election campaign - including at the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last summer. There, to the thunderous cheers of the crowd, Hogan first took off his jacket and then tore off a black T-shirt with a US flag print. Underneath, a sleeveless, bright red shirt with the words "Trump - Vance 2024" was revealed.

Vance: "great American icon"

JD Vance became Trump's vice president after his election victory in November 2024. He now described Hogan as a "great American icon": "The last time I saw him, we promised each other that we'd go for a beer the next time we met. Next time it will have to be on the other side, my friend!" he wrote on the X platform.

Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B2Y70oEVvy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 24, 2025

Trump himself spoke out a little later on his Truth Social platform. "We lost a great friend today," the US President wrote there. He described Hogan as "strong, tough, smart, but with a huge heart".

The president's son, Donald Trump Junior, posted on X: "Rest in peace, legend". The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, commented: "As a young kid, this was someone you thought, "Wow, that's our superhero.""

Dispute with gossip portal

However, Hogan's perfect world had already cracked quite a few times in recent years. Always presented as a clean-cut man, Hogan has had to deal with fierce criticism, including accusations of racism and a private sex tape. At times, even the WWE distanced itself from him.

An ugly legal dispute between Hogan and the now insolvent US gossip portal "Gawker" caused a stir. The reason for this was the publication of excerpts from a private sex video. In 2016, Hogan was awarded compensation in the amount of 115 million US dollars. Following the costly legal defeat, the portal filed for bankruptcy and ceased operations after almost 14 years.

Hulk Hogan was a racist. pic.twitter.com/3m6fcZ7Vsz — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) July 24, 2025

The reactions were even more violent when an audio recording from the same video was published in 2015. Hogan used the N-word several times and was concerned that his daughter might have a black boyfriend. "To a certain extent, I'm racist," he said. A hasty apology was not enough for the fans.

Especially as it emerged shortly afterwards that Hogan had also made racist remarks to his son Nick. Hulk Hogan had said in a phone call that he hoped he would not be reborn as a black man.

Hogan had fallen from grace - and never recovered from his fall from grace. At one of his last major PR appearances in January, the Netflix premiere of "Monday Night Raw", he was mercilessly booed.