The Muslim Vera Çelik was part of a failed punchline in the SRF program "Late Night Switzerland" by comedian Stefan Büsser. Screenshot SRF

The SRG ombudsman's office has reprimanded the SRF satirical program "Late Night Switzerland". According to the ombudsman's office, a contribution about the young Muslim Vera Çelik violated human dignity and was discriminatory.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SRF program "Late Night Switzerland" linked a young Muslim woman to terrorism in a satirical piece.

The ombudsman's office says: this violates her human dignity and is discriminatory.

Presenter Stefan Büsser has apologized but defended his punchline. Show more

The SRG ombudsman's office has reprimanded Stefan Büsser's SRF comedy program "Late Night Switzerland". In the episode in question, the young Zurich SP politician Vera Çelik, a young Muslim woman with a headscarf, was linked to Islamist terrorism as part of a satirical punchline.

Specifically, Büsser compared Çelik with JSVP President Nils Fiechter, who demonstrated on the Bundesplatz in 2016 wearing a burqa and a made-up bomb belt in support of the ban on veils. While Fiechter was deliberately provocative at the time, Çelik was merely an interviewee at a youth event. Nevertheless, she was placed in the same context in the broadcast.

SRF violated fundamental rights

The ombudsman's office considers this to be a violation of human dignity and discriminatory after a total of 514 people submitted a complaint. The Radio and Television Act obliges SRF to respect fundamental rights. Contributions must not be discriminatory or contribute to "racial hatred". Such complaints due to violations of fundamental rights are rare: in 2024, SRF was reprimanded in 81 cases due to fundamental rights issues. In contrast, most cases - 458 in total - involved violations of the principle of fairness.

According to the ombudsman's report, which is available to blue News, the portrayal went too far: a young woman in everyday Muslim clothing was linked to the stereotype of a suicide bomber through the combination of image and punchline.

Or literally: "She was reduced to an object with her identity as a Muslim woman and placed in a context of Islamist terror that does not exist in any way in reality through the bid language used." Even if this was not the intention, the portrayal created a discriminatory blanket judgment.

Furthermore, Çelik was not a person of public interest at the time of the broadcast, the ombudsman's office emphasizes. She had not held any public office and her level of recognition was low. The use of her image in this context had made her an object.

Büsser only wanted to apologize in part

Presenter Stefan Büsser made a public statement after the criticism arose - and partially apologized. In an Instagram video, he said: "Dear Vera, I am truly sorry that I hurt you with this joke." At the same time, however, he defended the satirical intention: the aim of the criticism was Nils Fiechter's "racist image of Muslims". He could therefore not apologize for this punchline.

The editors of "Late Night Switzerland" did not recognize a mistake even after the ombudsman's office was called in. "Freedom of expression and artistic freedom are an important principle in the free world. You can talk about anything, discuss anything and laugh about anything. And anyone who tunes into a satirical program must expect satire and be prepared to put up with it," the statement reads. The editorial team regrets if the "religious feelings" of Vera Çelik or other complainants have been hurt. However, it does not want to acknowledge a violation of program law.

Büsser's statement was not only met with approval - sharp criticism came from the comedy scene in particular: "Vera Çelik is not receiving hate messages because she defended herself, but because she was the focus of a bad, anti-Muslim joke on the country's biggest late-night show," said comedian and satirist Renato Kaiser.

Zurich satirist and illustrator Olivier Samter commented: "To blame the victim entirely for the hate she received in a supposed apology - that's spectacular."

Post led to hate messages

The SRF media office initially explained that the actual target of the satire was not Çelik, but an uncritical interview with an SVP politician. However, the criticism was taken seriously. Both Vera Çelik and Stefan Büsser have since reported receiving hate messages after the program.

When asked by blue News, Çelik emphasized: "My criticism is not directed at Stefan Büsser personally - but at SRF. It's not about an individual, but about a public broadcaster that must be aware of its responsibility. When racist narratives are broadcast, it's not 'provocative humor', but a structural problem."

«Behind the program is a public broadcaster and an entire team that shares responsibility.» Vera Çelik Zurich politician

SRF has failed to take a critical look at its own stance, Çelik continued. Instead, the broadcaster is defending a punchline "that is not a joke for many Muslims, but everyday life - an everyday life in which they are constantly confronted with prejudice". The responsibility for this should not lie solely with Büsser: "Behind him is a public broadcaster - and an entire team that produces, is responsible for and has to take responsibility for this content."

The ombudsman's decision can be appealed by SRF or the complainants to the Independent Complaints Authority for Radio and Television (UBI).