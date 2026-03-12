Gore Verbinski is the maker of blockbusters such as 'Pirates of the Caribbean', 'Rango' and 'The Ring'. Now the director returns with the totally crazy time travel action comedy "Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die".

Roman Müller

A dystopian, but not at all unrealistic near-future vision by director Gore Verbinski: the world has gone off the rails. People are going stupid, just gawking mindlessly at their cell phones and a mysterious AI wants to take over the world.

A man from the future travels back to the present and assembles a random group of normal people in a diner to save the world with him.

Various protagonists stand in their way - including (spoiler alert!) men in knitted pig masks, a bald boy on a mountain of cables and a gigantic cat with horse legs.

A movie full of wonderfully crazy ideas

If you're not out of it yet, but are amused in some way, you should seriously consider seeing "Good Luck, Gave Fun, Don't Die" at the movies.

Because the film starring Oscar winner Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") is dripping with crazy ideas.

A colorful mishmash of science fiction, comedy and action that shouldn't be taken too seriously, but is thoroughly amusing.

A fast-paced ode to craziness with references to countless gems from film history and always with a satirical wink. You can find out everything else about the movie in the video review above.

"Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die" will be shown at blue Cinemafrom March 12, 2026 .

