This week Simone Bargetze visits her old stunt friend Sarah Brown. Sarah has been living the dropout life in the middle of the wilderness for seven years. She shows you how she lives, finds her food and has built a house.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sarah Brown has been living in the wilderness for seven years.

She built her home herself and finds her own food.

Simone Bargetze visits her in her life.

Sarah Brown is an old stunt friend of Simone Bargetze. She has been living in complete isolation somewhere in the wilderness outside Los Angeles for years - all on her own.

She built her home herself: From the house to the insulation to the smoke oven. Sarah is a true survivalist. She makes all her own food, hunts her own meat and processes the intestines of animals into useful items such as bowls.

She also makes her own clothes and toothbrushes. Her lifestyle is minimalist: she lives on just 2,000 francs a year, which she needs for internet and property taxes.

You can find out how Sarah lives, what her house looks like and how much money she actually spends each year in the new video of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories".