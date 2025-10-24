  1. Residential Customers
Nothing to the break-up rumors? Hunziker and her Nino are said to have bought a luxury apartment

Oliver Kohlmaier

24.10.2025

The rumor mill is buzzing about presenter Michelle Hunziker's love life.
Jens Kalaene/dpa (Archivbild)

For days there have been rumors of a break-up between TV star Michelle Hunziker and manager Nino Tronchetti Provera. Now, however, they are said to have bought a luxury apartment together in Milan.

24.10.2025, 17:21

24.10.2025, 17:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There have been rumors about presenter Michelle Hunziker's separation from Italian manager Nino Tronchetti Provera for days.
  • Now, however, the two are said to have bought an apartment together.
  • According to a media report, it is a luxury apartment with a private garden in Milan worth around 13 million francs.
Confusion surrounding presenter Michelle Hunziker's love life. Her relationship with Italian manager Nino Tronchetti Provera only recently came to light. Now the young love affair is said to be over, Italian newspapers wrote on Thursday.

Shortly afterwards, however, a report about the couple buying an apartment became public on Friday, as reported by blick.ch. The Italian celebrity portal "Dagospia" had previously written that the 48-year-old Bernese and the Pirelli heir (57) had separated. "Dagospia" referred to insiders close to the couple.

Rumor mill is boiling. Have Michelle Hunziker and Nino Tronchetti Provera split up?

However, the Italian magazine "Oggi" reported on Friday that there was no truth to the break-up - on the contrary. According to the magazine, Tronchetti Provera is said to have bought a property in Milan for Hunziker and himself.

It was a luxury apartment with a private garden near Piazza San Babila worth around 13 million francs. Hunziker and the billionaire are said to have bumped into each other in this very apartment at the beginning of the year.

