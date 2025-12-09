Hunziker joins RTL show after Gottschalk farewell Michelle Hunziker is part of the new team on "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert". (archive picture) Image: dpa Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella are also part of the new five-person team. (archive picture) Image: dpa The brothers Andreas and Chris Ehrlich, known as the "Ehrlich Brothers", complete the new team of the RTL show. (archive picture) Image: dpa Hunziker joins RTL show after Gottschalk farewell Michelle Hunziker is part of the new team on "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert". (archive picture) Image: dpa Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella are also part of the new five-person team. (archive picture) Image: dpa The brothers Andreas and Chris Ehrlich, known as the "Ehrlich Brothers", complete the new team of the RTL show. (archive picture) Image: dpa

After the end of the era of Gottschalk, Jauch and Schöneberger on "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert", it was unclear exactly how the show would continue. Now there is a five-person succession.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker joins the RTL show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert".

The Swiss presenter will be part of a five-person team that will take over from Thomas Gottschalk, Günther Jauch and Barbara Schöneberger, who recently left the show.

In addition to Michelle Hunziker, the Ehrlich Brothers as well as Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella will also be taking part on Saturday. According to RTL, the line-up will initially only apply to the upcoming edition. Show more

Following the departure of Thomas Gottschalk, Günther Jauch and Barbara Schöneberger from the show "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert", RTL has found celebrity successors for the next edition.

The show trio will be replaced on Saturday (December 13, 8.15 pm) by Swiss presenter Michelle Hunziker, the magician duo Ehrlich Brothers and Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella. It was already known that the Zarrellas would be there - Hunziker and the Ehrlich Brothers are a surprise. The "Bild" newspaper had previously reported.

Michelle Hunziker, in particular, is a link to her predecessor Thomas Gottschalk. The two know each other well - she was his co-presenter on "Wetten, dass...?" for a time. The 48-year-old has now gained a lot of show experience. In May, she hosted the ESC final in Switzerland with cabaret artist Hazel Brugger and singer Sandra Studer.

New line-up initially only for the next edition

The Ehrlich Brothers are regarded as Germany's best-known magician duo. The brothers Andreas and Chris Ehrlich perform elaborate magic and illusion shows.

Gottschalk, Jauch and Schöneberger, who had hosted "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert" for the past seven years, bid farewell last Saturday. Gottschalk withdrew completely from Saturday evening entertainment - he was looking forward to retirement, he said. A few days earlier, he had announced that he had cancer.

When asked, RTL explained that the new line-up for "Denn sie wissen nicht, was passiert" will initially only apply to the next edition. How things will continue after that will be announced in due course. The format is a mixture of game and improv show. For example, it will only be announced during the show who will host it.