Summer vacation for three: Michelle Hunziker spends it with ex-husband Eros Ramazzotti and their daughter Aurora. She will marry in 2026. Screenshot Instagram

While the anticipation for Aurora's wedding in June 2026 is growing, Michelle Hunziker is also making headlines in her private life. However, she is keeping a low profile when it comes to questions of love.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you While the anticipation of her daughter Aurora's wedding grows by the day, Michelle Hunziker continues to make headlines when it comes to love - but remains decidedly discreet.

Hunziker is keeping a low profile about the speculated love crisis with entrepreneur Nino Tronchetti Provera, answering taciturnly with "no comment" in a new interview.

She prefers to chat about her daughter Aurora's upcoming wedding in summer 2026 and names a date for the first time. Show more

As a very special milestone approaches for her family, Michelle Hunziker reveals herself to be an overjoyed mother. The date has already been set: Aurora Ramazzotti will marry her long-term partner Goffredo Cerza on July 4, 2026.

The anticipation is growing daily - so much so that Michelle admits to getting emotional every time she accompanies her daughter to the wedding dress fittings.

Little has been revealed about the wedding itself. The location, style and details of the ceremony remain top secret. However, Michelle Hunziker is open about one thing: She can barely hide her excitement and emotion.

Michelle Hunziker about Tronchetti Provera: "No comment"

The tone is completely different when it comes to the topic that has been fuelling the rumor mill for weeks: her relationship with entrepreneur Nino Tronchetti Provera.

In an interview with the German magazine "Bunte ", the presenter kept her distance - without leaving room for speculation. Hunziker responded to questions about possible problems or an alleged time-out with just two words: "No comment."

