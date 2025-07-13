Michelle Hunziker is enjoying her time on Mykonos. Instagram / Michelle Hunziker

Michelle Hunziker is treating herself to a break - but not alone: the presenter is gathering her nearest and dearest on Mykonos. Whether her new partner is also there remains a well-kept vacation secret.

Sven Ziegler

With a glass of rosé in hand and the Aegean sunset in view: Michelle Hunziker (47) posts on Instagram from her vacation on Mykonos. But enjoying dolce far niente in peace and quiet is not an option for Hunziker.

She is on vacation with her whole family - including her offspring, son-in-law-to-be and, of course, grandson Cesare, who made her a nonna two years ago.

Hunziker is emotional on Instagram: "My heart leaps for joy," she writes on a snapshot showing her children splashing around in the pool.

According to Hunziker's caption, the photo was taken by her daughter Aurora Hunziker-Ramazotti (28), who is also part of the travel group with her partner Goffredo Cerza (29).

It remains unclear whether the new man at her side, Italian entrepreneur Nino Tronchetti Provera (57), is also traveling with her. There is no indication of this - but there is certainly room for romance on the Cyclades island: "Holidays begin with a sunset," writes Hunziker in an atmospheric picture with blowing hair and a view of the open sea.

Hunziker proves that, despite all the family fun, she also has a business mindset with a beach shoot for her lifestyle brand "Goovi". Marketing on her own behalf - between sand, sun and turquoise blue sea.

