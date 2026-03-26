Michelle Hunziker at an event for the 2026 Winter Olympics Milano Cortina at the Emporio Armani store during Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026/27 in Milan, January 2026 (archive image). KEYSTONE

Michelle Hunziker is said to have given her heart away again - and her preying pattern seems clear: instead of showbiz men, medical professionals are moving into focus. Coincidence or simply a phase of life?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you New photos show Michelle Hunziker in close contact with Italian dentist and beauty entrepreneur Giulio Berruti, triggering love rumors but no official confirmation.

The presenter can look back on a series of relationships - from brief romances to her long-term marriage to Tomaso Trussardi and her formative relationship with Eros Ramazzotti.

The love chronology shows why dentist Berruti fits into her booty call scheme. Hunziker has already dated other doctors in the past. Show more

New snapshots are causing a stir in Italy: Michelle Hunziker shows herself arm in arm with successful dentist Giulio Berruti in Milan - and is once again fueling the love rumor mill.

The presenter has not confirmed anything and is keeping her relationship private. However, Berruti would fit in well with her previous love-busting pattern. Away from the showbiz man, towards the doctor.

Are you curious about Hunziker's new flirt? Here is the complete chronology of her love life.

March 2026: Dr. G. aka Giulio Berruti

Giulio Berruti is an Italian dentist specializing in aesthetic medicine - on the net he goes by the name Dr. G. He is also a model and actor and has already appeared in film and TV productions, including the Canale 5 series "La figlia di Elisa". He also runs his own skincare company.

2024 to 2025: Entrepreneur and heir Nino Tronchetti Provera

The Italian entrepreneur belongs to the well-known industrialist family Tronchetti Provera, which is behind the tire manufacturer Pirelli. He and Michelle Hunziker were first seen together in the summer of 2024. They are said to have looked at apartments together in Milan.

The relationship was never officially confirmed - nor was a clear break-up. At the end of 2025, their public presence together waned.

2023 to 2024: Chiropractor Dr. Alessandro Carollo

The Roman chiropractor, who also treats celebrities, was seen at Hunziker's side in 2023. Appearances together - including on a motorcycle outing - suggested a close relationship. The two went their separate ways again at the beginning of 2024.

2022: Dr. Giovanni Angiolini

The Italian doctor and TV personality (orthopaedics and traumatology) became famous alongside Hunziker in 2022. Vacations together in Sardinia, lovey-dovey pictures on the beach and even a

with their daughters indicated more than just a liaison. However, the relationship only lasted a few months.

2014 to 2022: fashion heir Tomaso Trussardi

Michelle Hunziker probably experienced her most formative and longest love affair with Tomaso Trussardi. For more than a decade, the two were considered a real dream couple, crowning their relationship with a wedding in 2014 and having two daughters. So it was all the more surprising that they broke up at the beginning of 2022 after around ten years - a quiet end to a great love that was long considered particularly stable.

Despite their break-up, the two maintain a good relationship, even in everyday life: Trussardi's dog Odin, for example, can often be seen with Hunziker.

2010 and 2011: Actor Daniele Pecci

Michelle Hunziker had her first liaison with Italian actor Daniele Pecci in 2007, before a brief love comeback in 2010. The relationship remained rather discreet overall, but only lasted a few months. Pecci is best known for her roles in Italian TV productions, but also starred in the international film "The Tourist" alongside Johnny Depp.

2007 to 2009: Film heir Luigi de Laurentiis

The Italian film producer was briefly linked to Michelle Hunziker in 2008. Public appearances by the two made headlines, but the relationship remained inconspicuous and was short-lived. De Laurentiis comes from one of Italy's most influential film families: he is the son of film producer Aurelio De Laurentiis and has worked on successful productions such as the comedy "Natale a Beverly Hills".

1995 to 2005: Pop star Eros Ramazzotti

Michelle Hunziker experienced her first great public love with singer Eros Ramazzotti. He wrote the song "Più bella cosa" for her, which is dedicated to her. The two married in 1998 at a major celebrity event in Italy and had their daughter Aurora. They separated in 2002 - but they remain close friends to this day. Hunziker herself says about him in interviews: The relationship today is "like that with a brother" - they are family and are "close with all our hearts".

They frequently spend time together as a family, go on vacation together and act as grandparents. Recently, they even traveled to Florida together and visited a space center, among other things.

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