95 million euros Husband of "GNTM" star Barbara Meier files for personal bankruptcy

Carlotta Henggeler

21.8.2025

Barbara Meier and Klemens Hallmann at the "KitzRaceParty" in Kitzbühel 2024.
Barbara Meier and Klemens Hallmann at the "KitzRaceParty" in Kitzbühel 2024.
KEYSTONE

They are considered the glam couple: former "GNTM" winner Barbara Meier and her husband Klemens Hallmann. Now the luxury life is over: The Austrian real estate mogul has filed for personal bankruptcy.

21.08.2025, 22:41

21.08.2025, 22:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Klemens Hallmann, husband of former "GNTM" star Barbara Meier, has filed for personal insolvency at the Vienna Commercial Court with debts of 95 million euros.
  • According to the Commercial Court, 102 creditors are affected by the insolvency, of which 75 million euros relate to guarantees.
  • Hallmann's spokesperson justifies the move with a "toxic market environment."
Following René Benko 's financial debacle, the next Austrian real estate guru filed for personal insolvency at the Vienna Commercial Court on Tuesday: It is Klemens Hallmann (49), the husband of Barbara Meier. The 38-year-old German won Heidi Klum's show "Germany's Next Topmodel" in 2007.

The creditors' debts? They amount to 95 million euros, according to various media reports.

Hallmann has applied for debt settlement proceedings. He wants to repay creditors 30% of their claims within two years. Hallmann Holding" is not affected by the insolvency, writes "bild.de".

Do you remember them?What happened to the "GNTM" contestants

Do you remember them?What happened to the "GNTM" contestants

According to the commercial court documents, 102 creditors with claims amounting to 95 million euros are affected by the insolvency. The Alpenländische Kreditorenverband, a creditor protection organization, writes on its website that 75 million euros are attributable to guarantees.

Hallmann's spokesperson: "Toxic market environment"

Hallmann's spokesperson told "bild.de": "The background to the application is the current exceptionally challenging and toxic market environment, which has led to considerable economic burdens in recent months."

Due to the tense situation on the capital and real estate markets as well as the structural changes in the financing environment, Hallmann feels compelled to take this step.

Scandals, headlines, beauty idealsThe biggest upsets from the anniversary season of "Germany's Next Topmodel"

Scandals, headlines, beauty idealsThe biggest upsets from the anniversary season of "Germany's Next Topmodel"

Minister of Justice launches investigationSeparation of French influencers escalates publicly

Minister of Justice launches investigationSeparation of French influencers escalates publicly

Riz Ahmed and Lily James on their thriller

Riz Ahmed and Lily James on their thriller "Relay""Every single conversation is an act of trust - and a risk"

MiscellaneousAll seats at Lucerne Theater available after emergency refurbishment

MiscellaneousAll seats at Lucerne Theater available after emergency refurbishment