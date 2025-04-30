Lowriders are colorful cars with hydraulics that are cult in the Latino and African-American scene. In "L.A. Calling", Simone Bargetze shows how high the "bouncing" cars jump.

Lea Oetiker

Lowriders are colored cars with hydraulics that are made to "hop" in Latin American and African American communities.

The culture originated in Los Angeles in the 1940s and is mostly male-dominated.

In "L.A. Calling", Simone Bargetze shows how high the cars can jump. Show more

Ever heard of lowriders? This is the name given to vehicles that are particularly popular in the Latin American and African-American scene.

The stylish and colorful cars are modified with electrically operated hydraulic or pneumatic pumps so that the body can be individually raised at the individual wheel suspensions, especially at the front wheels. This not only lowers the vehicle, but also makes it "bounce".

The lowriders compete against each other in competitions: Whose car "bounces" higher wins.

The lowrider culture developed in the late 1940s in Los Angeles as a creative form of expression and identity-forming phenomenon within the Mexican-American communities on the US West Coast. While the characteristic cruising with the low-slung vehicles was only officially legalized in California at the beginning of 2024, the scene remains strongly male-dominated to this day - women only played a marginal role for a long time.

Simone Bargetze is also a big lowrider fan. This week, she accompanies a few groups, meets women who lowride and "hops" down the road with them and their cars.

