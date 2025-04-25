There are few places like the office that offer such a good stage for flirtations, love affairs and other dramas of all kinds. Picture: imago/Westend61

Flirting with a colleague in the office. Has this ever happened to you? Does flirting mean the immediate end of a relationship? And why do people have affairs at work? Couples counselor Bettina Disler knows the answer.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a survey , 60 percent of employees have had an affair at work.

Making out in the elevator with your work colleague: what happens next?

blue News asked couples and sex counselor Bettina Disler

"The attraction comes from several levels: On the one hand, from curiosity about what is still hidden, and on the other, from the certain prohibition that makes closeness particularly exciting in a professional context," says Disler. Show more

Bettina Disler, in spring, the sunlight and warmth release various messenger substances in the human body, which can make you feel happier. Do you notice this in the couples you advise?

Yes, spring is always in the air with the couples who book a starter kit for lovers with me. They are bursting with happiness. However, the other couples come to me to solve their problems - regardless of the season.

What is a starter kit for lovers?

A starter kit for lovers is a 90-minute crash course that equips couples with valuable tools and shows them how they can make their partnership creative and fulfilling so that they are prepared for all weathers in the future.

A recurring topic - and not just in spring: love affairs in the office. Why do people have affairs at work?

Affairs at work mainly occur when the people involved spend a lot of time together. And if you are bored at work, an initially harmless flirtation is a welcome distraction. Especially if you get little recognition at work, playing with fire is an exciting alternative for some. Intensive collaboration on joint projects can also create a closeness that can develop beyond the working relationship.

About the person: Bettina Disler Bild: zVg Bettina Disler is a systemic couples and sexual counselor and a member of the German Society for Sexual Research (DGfS). After studying directing at the Zurich University of the Arts (ZHdK) and the New York Film Academy (NYFA), she directed several operas and films. This was followed by a master's degree in sexual health at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU) and in systemic sex therapy at the International Society for Systemic Therapy in Heidelberg (IGST), as well as numerous further training courses. Disler lives and works in Zurich.

Then there are company parties where alcohol may be served. Does that increase the risk of an affair?

If alcohol is involved, it definitely increases the chance of crossing boundaries, not just your own. Especially on company trips, where everyday life is suddenly far away, it can quickly happen that you get physically closer over a drink at the hotel bar.

German couples therapist Maximilian Popp says in an interview with Der Spiegel: "In the workplace, we show ourselves to be motivated, competent, charismatic and successful at best. That makes us attractive." Do you agree?

At work, many people appear motivated, confident and competent, which seems attractive at first glance. But ultimately it's a game, a role that you cast off again when you get home from work. It gets exciting when you look behind this professional façade.

Who are you when you're not performing? That's exactly what makes it so appealing: wanting to discover the unknown behind the façade.

Do I understand you correctly: So the workplace is less about falling in love and more about the attraction?

The attraction comes from several levels: On the one hand from curiosity about what is still hidden, and on the other from the certain prohibition that makes closeness particularly exciting in a professional context. This mixture of distance and attraction can also set emotional processes in motion. On the path from professional passion to personal fascination, feelings can develop and become something more.

In a survey commissioned by Forbes Advisor, 60 percent of the 2000 people questioned stated that they had already experienced an affair at work ...

I'm not surprised.

Why not?

In my day-to-day practice, I often come across people who are having or have had an affair at work, or couples who want to mend their relationship after an office affair.

When does flirting or an affair become a threat to an existing relationship?

A flirtation and an affair are two different phenomena.

Let's talk about flirting first.

Flirting is first and foremost a social game, an expression of liveliness, self-efficacy and sometimes also a little ego boost. As long as neither emotional nor physical boundaries are crossed, it shouldn't pose a serious threat to an existing relationship. The situation is different with an affair. As soon as boundaries are crossed in a monogamous relationship, i.e. physical or emotional closeness develops with someone else, and especially if feelings are involved, this can become a serious threat to the existing relationship.

What else is there to say about love affairs?

Affairs can be roughly divided into two categories: The first arises out of relationship crises, when closeness, desire or the feeling of being seen are missing in the partnership. Those affected then look on the outside for what they lack on the inside.

The second category occurs regardless of the quality of the relationship. Even in happy relationships, someone can get involved in an affair. Other motives play a greater role here: the need for self-affirmation, adventure, living out a previously hidden part of their personality or simply the desire to escape their usual self and experience themselves anew in an extraordinary self.

What do you mean by hidden personality traits?

By hidden personality parts, I mean sides of ourselves that remain undiscovered or unlived for a long time because they don't fit in with the image we have learned about ourselves or relationships. For some people, for example, this can be seen in the fact that they repeatedly fall in love at the same time and only realize it later:

I may not be monogamous, but polyamorous. The affairs are then not just missteps, but are also seen as an expression of a part that has not been given any attention so far.

How should a person realize that their current relationship is in serious danger due to flirting in the office?

If your own emotional energy is increasingly shifting away from your relationship and towards another person, this is the first sign that you should be aware of. At the latest when you start to actively share intimate thoughts or needs that actually belong in the relationship with the flirting person, things start to get tricky.

Anyone who secretly plans, conceals or idealizes and loses themselves in a kind of parallel world has already left the flirting zone. Then it's no longer just about playful flirting, but about a shift in loyalty, and that's where it starts to get dangerous.

If the flirting is reciprocated and I realize that I'm leaning towards taking it a step further, is that the time to confess to the girlfriend or boyfriend back home that I'm having such thoughts?

Before I confess anything, I should honestly ask myself the question: Am I making a decision right now? You don't just slip into an affair. You actively decide to have one. And if you decide to do so, you have to be prepared to take full responsibility.

However, if I want to confess something to my partner that hasn't even happened yet, I should stop and ask myself: Why do I want to say this? Is it really about openness or just to assuage my own guilty conscience? A confession like this may relieve me in the short term, but it may put unnecessary pressure on the other person. A conversation makes sense if I have actively crossed a boundary.

What is particularly important in such a conversation?

In a situation like this, your partner is not the place to go for unresolved self-searching. Anyone who talks should not simply unload, but should go into the conversation prepared. What do I want to say? What do I want to change? Where do I want to go?

Openness does not mean letting out everything that is unfiltered, but sharing what is really relevant to the relationship. Anyone who seeks a conversation is making a decision: to enter into a relationship. At eye level. With the willingness to take responsibility for your own behavior and its effect on the other person. And then: to listen. Really listen. This is the only way to create a space in which development is possible.

After confessing an affair and trying to mend the relationship, one problem often remains: The person who was flirted with in the office still works there.

The decision to save the relationship means reducing contact with the affair to a minimum and giving the betrayed partner the chance to regain trust. The injured party must feel that the other person is really taking responsibility and leaving the affair behind. Trust doesn't just come from words, but above all from honest action, openness and sharing fears and insecurities. And the person who has been cheated on should also be prepared to do this.

So basically, what do you personally think about flirting in the workplace?

(Laughs) In my practice, I work with clients, and for me as a couples therapist, flirting in the workplace is a definite no-go.

More videos from the department