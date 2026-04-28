Killian Nielsen (archive photo). Imago

A broken relationship, a public cry for help: Brigitte Nielsen's son is trying to contact his mother on television - because he can no longer reach her in private. His statements paint a picture of a completely broken family.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Brigitte Nielsen's son says he has completely lost contact with his mother.

He has tried several times to reconcile, but has been blocked and even personally rejected.

Despite the tensions, he sends an emotional message to his mother on TV and hopes for a rapprochement. Show more

The conflict between Brigitte Nielsen and her son Killian is once again becoming public - and in an unusual way. The 36-year-old spoke out on an Italian TV show and chose an unusual way to reach his mother: in public.

According to his account, contact has been broken off completely. Messages go unanswered, he has been blocked on social networks and his mother is also avoiding him in her personal life. "That's the only way I can talk to her," he explains on television.

The statements contrast with the attitude of Brigitte Nielsen herself. She had previously emphasized in interviews that she did not want to deal with family conflicts in public. She made it clear to "Vanity Fair" that it was a private matter that did not belong in public.

No contact with siblings either

Killian, on the other hand, describes several failed attempts to save the relationship. A meeting in Spain, for example, is said to have failed because the actress's husband intervened. He also tried in vain to get her attention at a public event in Milan.

According to his statements, the distance goes even further: he also has no contact with his siblings. The family situation had increasingly broken down over the years.

At the same time, he speaks openly about his own difficulties in the past, including alcohol problems. The lack of a relationship with his mother has burdened him, he says - but expressly emphasizes that he does not blame her directly for this.

Despite all the accusations, the tone remains conciliatory. Killian repeatedly emphasizes how much he admires his mother. "She's an incredible woman," he says - and ends with a direct message to her: "Mom, I love you. I hope we can hug again."

Whether this public appeal has any effect remains to be seen.