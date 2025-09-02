Sun, sea and good vibes: Michael and Tobias treat themselves to a party trip to their favorite island, Ibiza. The occasion: Michael's milestone birthday - and a very special greeting to blue News readers.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tobias Bayer and Michael Paris are probably the best-known expat couple on the 3+ show "Adieu Heimat".

The two store owners lived on Fuerteventura for several years. The coronavirus crisis brought them back to Switzerland. Until recently, they ran a boutique in Thun's old town.

They then realized a dream: they released the pop song "Let them talk". A song against bullying.

Now they are celebrating Michael's 50th birthday at their favorite place - Ibiza. A party weekend that gets under your skin. Show more

Tobias and Michael, probably Switzerland's best-known TV emigrants, are an adventurous duo. They have already made several big dreams come true: they emigrated to Spain, then opened a boutique in Thun's old town - which they recently closed.

They had new plans up their sleeves: Tobias (54) and Michael (50) released the anti-bullying song "Let them talk" - fulfilling a long-cherished wish.

Now they have a new reason to celebrate - Michael Paris has celebrated his 50th birthday. Tobias invited him to a party weekend on their favorite island: Ibiza.

How does the new decade, the 50th, feel? Michael: "I can recommend turning 50. Absolutely painless," says the Thun native with Hungarian roots - and smiles.

New tattoos for his birthday

Michael and Tobias: Party weekend in Ibiza Michael Paris has had a sun and a star engraved. It symbolizes the balance between opposing forces within himself. Image: zVg "Simplicity": Tobias Bayer has opted for the word simplicity. The word has various meanings, including straightforwardness. Image: zVg Michael and Tobias: Party weekend in Ibiza Michael Paris has had a sun and a star engraved. It symbolizes the balance between opposing forces within himself. Image: zVg "Simplicity": Tobias Bayer has opted for the word simplicity. The word has various meanings, including straightforwardness. Image: zVg

A weekend they won't soon forget - especially thanks to their brand new tattoos.

Michael Paris has opted for a moon with a sun, a symbol of the balance between opposing forces within oneself. Tobias Bayer's wrist is now adorned with the word Simplicity. Among other things, it stands for straightforwardness.

Sushi and a party

Sushi for dinner on Michael's birthday. zVg

Tobias and Michael are having a good time on their favorite island: They enjoy the sun, the sea and the beautiful bays. In between, they have sushi and an evening at their favorite club, Pacha.

New plans? Anyone who knows them knows that Tobias and Michael always have new ideas. blue News stays tuned.

