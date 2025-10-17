Comedy is the only thing Jozo Brica is good at. In 2023, he won the "SRF 3 Best Talent Comedy" young talent award. In the show, he explains why he makes jokes about his father on stage.

"I pronounced your name wrong for about two years," admits presenter Frank Richter right at the beginning of the show "On the Rocks". Jozo Brica was introduced to him as a podcaster.

"Did I never tell you?" Brica asks with a grin. "Yes, every time," Richter replies with a laugh.

The 34-year-old has long since gotten used to the fact that his name is often mispronounced. During his acceptance speech at the "Swiss Comedy Award" 2023, he took the opportunity to practise the correct pronunciation of his name with the audience.

Why he is funnier than Chris Tall

He already knew he was funny when he was at school. "Everyone laughed, except the teacher," says Brica. It was only when he had to spontaneously stand in for another comedian and suddenly found himself in front of an audience of 2,000 that he realized he wanted to be a comedian.

Before him, Chris Tall had entertained the audience - but he also made the room laugh - almost louder than the German star. "When I left the stage, I knew: I want to be a comedian." An entire auditorium laughed at his jokes - and he had found his calling.

Why he makes jokes about his father on stage

"Alli kenned de Jozo & de Jozo kennt nüt" is the name of Jozo Brica's stand-up comedy program. The man from Aargau is on the road with his first solo show.

On stage, Jozo Brica addresses the death of his mother, and his father is also part of the program. "I can't imagine my father understanding my jokes," admits Brica.

But his father is certainly proud that he appears. He likes being the center of attention. "He says he got that from me," says the 34-year-old.

You can watch the complete "On the Rocks" show with Jozo Brica here: