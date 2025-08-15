Lucy Liu became world-famous with action films such as "Charlie's Angels" and "Kill Bill". The Locarno Film Festival presented her with the Career Achievement Award. blue News spoke to her about her family drama "Rosemead".

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Locarno Film Festival honors Lucy Liu with the "Career Achievement Award".

On the Piazza Grande, she presents the family drama "Rosemead", in which she plays a seriously ill mother and shows a completely new side to herself.

blue News spoke to Lucy Liu on the red carpet about her most emotional role to date. Show more

Lucy Liu is particularly known for her portrayals of tough and clever power women. Humorous action films such as "Charlie's Angels", "Kill Bill", "Shang-High Noon" or "Lucky Number Slevin" gave her this image and made her a superstar. Liu was rarely seen in dramas.

Her latest project "Rosemead" proves that she has many more acting skills than sword fighting and martial arts. Never before has the world seen Lucy Liu in such a dramatic role.

With great sensitivity, emotional depth and broken English, she embodies a seriously ill mother who is struggling not only with herself but also with her son. He suffers from schizophrenia and the alarm bells start ringing loudly when a classmate finds a suspicious map of the school building and the mother discovers articles about killing sprees on his computer.

Why family history is important

"Rosemead" is inspired by true events and Lucy Liu was also involved as a producer. She worked on it for over seven years and the film became a real project close to her heart.

In an interview with blue News, she emphasizes how important it was for her to tell this universal and meaningful family story. It is important that people deal with family conflicts in the right way: "We all struggle in some way."

The premiere on the Piazza Grande is a dream come true for her. Showing this independent project to several thousand people here makes her cry with happiness.

More from Locarno