Patent Ochsner's new album was released on Friday. It was a production with a few obstacles, says frontman Büne Huber. A conversation about life, dying and death.

Büne Huber, in December, Swiss television SRF showed the documentary "Kosmos Büne Huber". At one point in Matthias Lüscher's film, you are totally stressed out because there were delays in the production of Patent Ochsner's new album "Tag & Nacht" and fate threw a spanner in the works. Doesn't years of success help you to become more relaxed when composing new songs?

I'm much more relaxed today than I used to be. During the production of "Day & Night", however, one mishap after another happened to me until at some point I realized that everything was wobbling and nothing was working properly.

It started with my stupid bike accident. Shortly afterwards, I felt that I couldn't release some of the new songs because they went far too deep for me emotionally.

You wanted to deal with the death of a close friend on the new album.

Oh, it went really badly. While I was accompanying my friend to his death six months earlier, I wrote a lot of things off my chest, as it happens. I wrote and composed a lot of lyrics. At the same time, I was also busy painting new pictures for an exhibition at the Natural History Museum in Bern.

During this time, I wrote songs that I began to dread more and more. The songs are about getting older. I wanted to sing about frailty, but also about dying and death.

When did you realize that you didn't want to give concerts with songs that confront you again and again with the death of your friend?

After a three-week break, I had more space in my head again. Nevertheless, I couldn't imagine going on tour with these stressful songs, reliving all that shit night after night. I couldn't see why I should do that to myself, my family and the band.

Is it really true that you wrote a letter to your band apologizing for your unreliability?

I tried to explain the situation to the musicians in the letter.

How did they react to your words?

All of them were extremely sympathetic - one even said: "Büne, that's why bullshit never happens with you, because you always say openly and honestly when you don't want to or can't do something." At the same time, I also realized at the time that I was completely upsetting my bandmates' agendas with my decision and my unreliability.

Does death scare you more today than when you were younger?

I think I used to be more afraid of death. Today I'm more afraid of pain, loss of control or illnesses like dementia or Alzheimer's disease. But I might not even realize it if I were to fall ill at some point ...

... or you say "goodbye" beforehand.

You mean I could make use of euthanasia?

In the podcast "My Last Goodbye" in December 2023, you reflected on dying and death ...

... but you really dug deep in your research.

In the podcast, you say: "I have the feeling that how a person lives their life is always a question of courage. And it also takes courage to be able to walk." How is your courage doing today?

I can definitely imagine ending my life with the support of Exit or another euthanasia organization should I become terminally ill. At the same time, I never want my decision to affect my children's lives in any way.

I have heard from relatives how liberating euthanasia can be - for the dying person as well as for the bereaved.

I am sure that this can be the case.

After the death of an artist, songs and lyrics often appear in music that they did not publish during their lifetime. You recently prevented this in your will. Why?

After Jimi Hendrix's death, unreleased material continued to appear years later. But there were reasons why the musician didn't release these songs during his lifetime. That's why I've now made a decision in my will: I must not become a coal machine after my death.

Why do you care what happens to your music after your death?

My will clearly states that the songs I have not released before my death belong to my family and that they can listen to them as often as they like. But I don't want them to ever be made available to a wider public.

In an interview with "Schweiz am Wochenende", you revealed that there is a single song that will be released after your death. What is this song about?

It's a song that goes well with the festive season.

Is it a Christmas song?

Yes.

What is its title?

"Wienecht".

Did you write the song for your children?

No.

So it's more along the lines of "Last Christmas" by George Michael?

Not really.

In the podcast "My Last Goodbye", you said that you didn't care where you would be buried, cremated or scattered somewhere.

I believe that the bereaved should decide what they need from me after my death. I don't care whether I get a grave or whether they scatter my ashes somewhere.

Who can come to your funerals?

That doesn't matter to me either. I want my survivors to decide which people are most comforting to them at that moment.

A good life: What do you think that consists of?

A good life is varied and you should remain flexible. Traveling is good, as is getting to know other cultures. And yes, you should also take a risk now and again.

Why have you stayed in Bern all your life?

Bern is a cool city and most of my friends live here.

What is your greatest talent that nobody knows about yet?

Oh, people know everything about me ... I could have answered that my greatest talent is cooking. But that's also widely known.

Can music change the world?

Music can change people, but not the world.

Is there such a thing as the perfect song?

No. But there are songs that are almost perfect - for example "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" by the Beatles.

Which song by Patent Ochsner is almost perfect?

With "Für immer uf di", everything is just right.

What don't you like about repetition?

I have ADHD, so repetition regularly puts my brain to sleep.

What's the craziest thing you've ever done on stage?

I dropped my pants once and thought it was insanely great ...

... but that was a long time ago ...

... and back then it was still a nice lie (laughs).

Polo Hofer, Patent Ochsner and Züri West - and what comes next? Or to put it another way: how are the newcomers to the Bernese dialect scene doing?

Does it have to be dialect? Sorry, I have to pass.

So it's true that St. Gallen German is the new Bernese German after all?

Quite possibly.

What else is going on musically in Bern?

I have the feeling that Pablo Nouvelle will soon be in the spotlight.

A criminally underrated musician from Switzerland that you would like to promote here?

Daniela Sarda andher band Sarda.

A forgotten musician from Switzerland that you would like to promote here?

I'm still convinced that Abu is underestimated. He makes such strong music.

When is outrage appropriate?

I am deeply outraged by the shift to the right that can be observed in many European countries. I could never have imagined that a right-wing conservative party would ever come to power in the Netherlands.

What I find particularly worrying is how this development is rapidly becoming the norm. And yet it's a fact: we all have to get along somehow, even with the tedious or even very stubborn types at the table.

Do you see green or red in men like Donald Trump and Elon Musk?

Very red.

We come to the end and thus to the self-rating test: please rate your own talent from zero points, no talent, to ten points, maximum talent: cyclist?

Two points. In the past, before my accident, I would have given myself five points. I just don't cycle enough.

Moviegoer?

I can't even remember the last movie I saw in the cinema. Two points.

Lovers?

A whopping ten points - and now you're shitting yourself because you thought it was you (laughs).

No. How many points does your wife give you as a lover?

Eleven (laughs).

At what times - apart from in bed when you're asleep - do you not want to listen to music under any circumstances?

I hardly ever listen to music except as background music. I suffer from tinnitus and quickly get annoyed if there's just music blaring somewhere or noise booming.

Do you have any final words?

Amen.

