Denise Biellmann talks about her life as a figure skater and the early death of her sister in a podcast. KEYSTONE

In a podcast, figure skating star Denise Biellmann talks about the early death of her older sister from cancer. For several years, the 63-year-old was unable to talk about the stroke of fate.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the latest episode of the podcast "Spaghetti with ketchup and cheese" by journalist Jonathan "Jonsch" Schächter, figure skating legend Denise Biellmann talks about the highlights of her career - but also about dark moments.

Denise Biellmann is a family person and maintains close contact with her 94-year-old mother.

The Zurich native also talks about the early death of her beloved sister Silvia, who died of cancer in 2015. Show more

Figure skating star Denise Biellmann talks about her eventful life for almost an hour in the podcast "Spaghetti with ketchup and cheese", providing deep, personal insights. The 63-year-old not only talks about sporting highlights, but also about her family and a severe stroke of fate.

In the podcast, Biellmann talks about her close family ties. She was recently in front of the camera with her mother Heidi for the 3+ show "Mis Mami chocht besser als dis". Biellmann was amazed at her mother's talent for entertainment.

Biellmann says in the podcast about the TV project: "It's a mega nice memory!" In the meantime, such a show is no longer conceivable for her 94-year-old mother due to her state of health.

Podcaster "Jonsch" then wants to know from Biellmann whether she is also in contact with her sister and whether she also takes care of her elderly mother.

Denise Biellmann's voice becomes brittle: "No, she's no longer alive. She died the day before Christmas in 2015." That's why Christmas is always a difficult time for her. Biellmann continues: "I couldn't talk about it for years because it was so close to my heart - it lasted about three years."

Her sister Silvia was four years older and died of cancer at the age of 56. The figure skating queen did not talk about her death for a long time - at the request of her sister, who did not want her fate to be discussed publicly. For Biellmann, her sister was her role model, a kindred spirit. "I still miss her today and there are situations where I would have liked to have spoken to her or asked her for tips."

More videos on the topic