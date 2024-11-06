Victoria and David Beckham's four children have only recently learned how successful their father was as a footballer. Picture: IMAGO/FAMOUS

Victoria Beckham (50) has had enough of life in the spotlight. In an interview, she talks about her family life and reveals that her children have only recently realized how good their father was as a footballer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you For a long time, Victoria and David Beckham's four children didn't know how successful their father once was as a footballer.

"Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven were too young to realize it," says Victoria Beckham in the US magazine "Harper's Bazaar".

In the interview, the 50-year-old fashion designer also explains that being in the public eye is no longer so important to her today. Show more

For a long time, Victoria and David Beckham's four children had no idea how great their father's footballing successes were.

It was only the documentary series about David Beckham, which was released on Netflix last year, that brought them closer to the importance of his career as a midfielder.

In an interview with the US magazine "Harper's Bazaar ", Victoria Beckham talks about how surprised her children Brooklyn (25), Romeo (22), Cruz (19) and Harper Seven (13) were when they saw their father's skills on the pitch on TV.

Especially Cruz, the youngest son, is said to have been totally amazed and said: "I didn't know Dad was so good at football."

The Beckham children were too young to realize it

Although the Beckham offspring regularly attended their father's football matches as spectators, the children could barely remember these events in the stadiums.

Victoria Beckham says that Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven were still too young to understand the significance of each game.

In the interview, the 50-year-old fashion designer also reflects on the challenges her husband David faced during his career as a footballer - such as public criticism in 1998 after he kicked an opponent on the pitch.

According to Beckham, this episode illustrates the strain that can be placed on the shoulders of a young sportsman.

Victoria Beckham has had enough of the limelight

Last spring, Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday. Her ex-Spice Girls colleagues were also invited to the party. As a result, comeback rumors flared up once again.

In an interview with "Harper's Bazaar", Beckham now explains that it is no longer so important for her to be in the public eye.

It used to be fun to go out and be followed by the paparazzi. But today she wants to look after her family.

"We've figured out how to be discreet, and that's exactly the way we want to live our lives right now," says Victoria Beckham.

