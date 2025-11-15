Almost everyone in Switzerland knows her - but she never existed: Betty Bossi is an icon of Swiss culinary culture. blue News took to the streets to find out - because a film will soon be telling her story in the cinema.

But not everyone in this country knows that she is just a fictional character.

blue News took to the streets to find out what the Swiss experienced when cooking Betty Bossi recipes. Show more

Betty Bossi is as much a part of our country as the Matterhorn. Many Swiss people still believe today that she actually existed.

The truth, however, is that Betty Bossi, the perfect housewife, was invented in the 1950s by Emmi Creola-Maag, a copywriter from Zurich.

Who learned to cook with Betty Bossi?

What do the Swiss know about Betty Bossi? Who learned to cook with her recipes?

And how important is the cooking icon still in Swiss households today?

blue News took to the streets to find out - because the film "Hello Betty" will soon be showing in cinemas, telling the life story of the cooking icon and her inventor.

"Hello Betty" will be shown at blue Cinema from Thursday, November 20, 2025.

