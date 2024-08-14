  1. Residential Customers
Ignazio Cassis at the Locarno Film Festival "I discovered the festival as a teenager"

Vania Spescha

15.8.2024

blue News meets Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis on the red carpet at the Locarno Film Festival. It soon becomes clear that Cassis is not only a film fan, but also has a very special experience to share.

15.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Locarno Film Festival is taking place in Locarno until August 17.
  • blue News meets Federal Councillor Iganzio Cassis there.
  • He tells blue News about his passion for films and talks about the importance of the festival.
Show more

A quarter more Piazza visitors than last year, hot nights and a rousing Indian superstar receiving a lifetime achievement award: The Locarno Film Festival can look back on a good first half of the festival.

Two under the umbrella

In an interview, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis talks about a very personal experience at the festival.

Find out more in the video interview.

The Locarno Film Festival runs until August 17.

