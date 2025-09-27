Farah de Tomi once led a glamorous life in Zurich's party scene - today she fights for over 300 animals on Mallorca. Between personal fate, illness and setbacks, she remains true to her passion: giving animals a home.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Farah de Tomi gave up her life in the Zurich party scene and founded the animal welfare organization "Animal Police" on Mallorca.

Today she looks after over 300 animals on the premises.

She talks to Lässer about her eventful life and how she met her wife. Show more

Emigrant Farah de Tomi now lives between Switzerland and Mallorca. On the Balearic island, she runs Finca Noah with her organization "Animal Police", where over 300 animals live. "It's not work for me, it's a passion," she says on the talk show Lässer.

Before devoting herself entirely to the animals, de Tomi was active in Zurich's nightlife and ran the "Mausefalle", among other things. But she left it all behind. "I no longer need the glamorous life. It gives me much more when I can help an animal."

Her commitment began during a golf vacation with her then husband: "Instead of golfing, I went for a walk and brought Heinz home a dog or a cat. He said: 'Me or animals'. So I decided on the animals." A few shots turned into a project for hundreds of animals.

"It was love at tenth sight"

Farah de Tomi's life was not always easy. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. It was during this time that she met Nadine, her current wife. "It was love at first sight," recalls de Tomi. The two married last year. Today, the fear of breast cancer remains, but her goal is clear: "I don't have time to die or get sick. My animals have to be well, then I'll be well too."

Recently, she had to cope with another setback: She had to leave her finca and home for the animals because of a criminal complaint. "I was fined 200,000 euros because I apparently built 23 houses, which are animal houses," she says. "Even when I had breast cancer, it didn't tear the ground from under my feet as much as when I had the raid."

But she doesn't want to give up. She is already looking for a new home for herself and her animals.

Watch the show to find out what it was like for Farah de Tomi to grow up in Zurich's Kreis 4 district.

You can watch the whole Lässer-Talk with Farah de Tomi here:

Or as a podcast to listen to