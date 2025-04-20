It's hard to say exactly what I learned - but it was definitely an intense and beautiful journey: Bella Ramsey on filming "The Last of Us". Image: Getty Images

Bella Ramsey is starring in another hit series: In an interview, the non-binary acting talent talks about the quality of the end-time drama "The Last of Us" - and about her growing up in front of the camera.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bella Ramsey (21) is back - and growing with her character

In the second season of "The Last of Us" (launched on Sky and WOW), the non-binary acting talent not only plays the role of Ellie older, but also deeper, more vulnerable and more contradictory.

In this interview, Ramsey talks about growing up in front of the camera, the fear of losing herself - and why Pedro Pascal calls her "Rebelly". Show more

Bella Ramsey, before we talk about the new season - were you familiar with the video game "The Last of Us", on which the series is based, before you got involved?

I had heard of it - it was one of the few video games I even knew about, apart from Call of Duty and Fortnite. When I got the email and read "The Last of Us", I thought:

Oh, I know that one. But I'd never played it - I don't have a Playstation and I've never really been a gamer. But then I immediately immersed myself in this world and realized what a huge impact the game had - and how successful it was.

Now the second season of the series adaptation has started, after the first was a huge success ...

It's a bit scary, to be honest. When the first season came out, it was a huge thing - and now I'm just totally aware that season two is coming and that everyone will be watching it. To the season, but also to me. And that's quite intimidating.

Is it more pressure or more anticipation?

Both, I think. I try to see it as a kind of celebration - a celebration for all the hard work we've put into it. And I just hope that people will like it. I mean, they will like it - because everyone has really done an incredible job. We went into it with absolute confidence - in the team, in the story - and we were really carried and protected through the whole process. So I'm just excited to see what happens when the season comes out.

Ellie lives in a sheltered settlement in wintry Wyoming in the second season of "The Last of Us." Image: Sky

The plot of season two takes place five years after the events of the first season. Ellie is now 19. What kind of mental state did you have to get yourself into for that?

Honestly? It was pretty easy. Of course, a lot changes in five years - Ellie was 14 back then, now she's 19. And a lot just happens in those teenage years. These are formative years that change you completely. And that's exactly what I felt in the portrayal.

And yet it's not just about maturity, but also about distance - especially from her foster father and protector Joel, played by Pedro Pascal.

Absolutely. There are deeper reasons for the small rift between the two. And to be honest, I didn't like the feeling of being estranged from Pedro in a scene. It wasn't a nice state of affairs.

When the camera was rolling, it felt really weird - luckily we still like each other in the real world. Just about (laughs). It was definitely a very interesting experience.

When you immerse yourself so intensively in a character - what did you learn about yourself during this time?

Oh, quite a lot, I think. Season one lasted a whole year - and when you're only 21, a year is quite a lot. I was 17 when we started and when we finished filming I was almost 19. Then came season two, another five months - and now I'm 21. Can you believe that?

It must feel a bit surreal for you.

Bella Ramsey: It's just a long time to spend with a particular team, on a particular project. And whether I would have worked on this show or not, I would have learned a lot about myself in that time.

But because I experienced it all against the backdrop of this series, with this particular team, it was a completely different experience. I think I really grew up a bit there. It's hard to say exactly what I learned - but it was definitely an intense and beautiful journey.

Bella Ramsey has no acting training and has been attacked on the internet for her appearance. Nevertheless, the talented British actress is currently one of the biggest stars of the series. Image: Getty Images

Your character is rebellious, strong, sometimes defiant - where does this strength come from to be able to play someone like this?

Good question - and not so easy to answer. But yes, you're right: she is definitely rebellious. Pedro started calling me "Rebelly" at one point (laughs). I'm really grateful that I was able to play roles early on that had exactly this element.

My very first character was Lyanna Mormont in "Game of Thrones". She had that natural strength. Ellie has that too, but she shows it in a very different way. I think there's a kind of inner strength in all of us - whether it's directly visible or not. When you play a character like that, it's more about bringing that strength forward within yourself.

Was it easy for you to find it?

I think that you don't necessarily have to be strong yourself to play a strong character. That's the exciting thing about acting - that we embody facets that we might not live in real life.

What I particularly love about Ellie is that her strength is often the first thing you see - whether in the game or in the series. But underneath is an incredibly vulnerable young person who fears nothing more than ending up alone. Playing these many layers - that was really special. And it felt real.

