The Bernadottes are considered Europe's most approachable aristocrats. Every year, one million tourists visit their island of Mainau in Lake Constance. blue News was given a tour of the 45-hectare island by Count Björn Bernadotte.

Today, the 49-year-old lives in the north wing of the Teutonic Order's castle on Mainau. Together with his eldest sister Countess Bettina, he is responsible for the management of the flower island in Lake Constance.

blue News editor Bruno Bötschi was given a tour of Mainau by the German nobleman and wanted to know what his favorite tree was - before the highlight of the tour: an audience in the castle.

During the tour of the island, Bötschi also met Mainau garden director Markus Zeiler for a chat and helped head gardener Steffen Pohlenz to clean out the dahlias. Show more

The island of Mainau in Lake Constance attracts visitors with unusual trees and plants from all over the world.

Every year, one million tourists visit the island of flowers. Thanks to the mild climate on the 45-hectare island, there is wonderful greenery to marvel at all year round.

Thousands of dahlias are currently glowing on the south side of the island. During the coming fall and winter days, the arboretum is an insider tip for gardening enthusiasts. A collection of over 500 centuries-old species of deciduous and coniferous trees and shrubs awaits you there.

Björn Count Bernadotte grew up on Mainau

As already mentioned, Mainau is a popular tourist attraction. But for Björn Count Bernadotte af Wisborg, the German aristocrat's full name, the island means one thing above all: home.

The 49-year-old grew up on the island with his four siblings. After years of teaching and traveling, he now lives on the island again - more precisely in the Deutschordenschloss. His apartment is on the second floor of the north wing.

When Björn Count Bernadotte and his siblings were young, Mainau was above all a great adventure playground.

"I've almost fallen out of every tree on the island," says the 49-year-old, who has been running the island together with his eldest sister Countess Bettina since 2011.

The eldest son of Mainau founder Count Lennart

Björn Count Bernadotte is the eldest son of the founder of the flower island of Mainau, Count Lennart Bernadotte, and his second wife, Countess Sonja Bernadotte.

Lennart Count Bernadotte came from the Swedish royal family. He is the cousin of the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf.

