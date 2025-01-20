Boris Becker (center) with his sons Noah (left) and Elias (right) at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin. Jörg Carstensen/dpa

As the offspring of famous parents, Noah Becker has been in the public eye all his life. Growing up in the spotlight was not always easy for him. But he has earned his reputation as an artist himself.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview with "NZZ am Sonntag Magazin" , Noah Becker spoke about his childhood in the limelight.

The eldest son of former tennis pro Boris Becker has felt "followed by cameras" all his life.

Today, he has earned a reputation as an artist - all on his own, as he says, but he is aware of his privileges. Show more

Growing up with famous parents may bring privileges, but it also has its downsides. Noah Becker (31), eldest son of former tennis player Boris Becker (57) and Barbara Becker (58), can tell you a thing or two about that.

His parents tried to keep him out of the headlines as far as possible. Even after their separation in 2000, they continued to protect their offspring from the limelight. Boris and Barbara Becker have another son, Elias (25).

Noah Becker spoke to "NZZ am Sonntag Magazin" about his childhood and how it wasn't always easy. When he sat in the stands with his mother at one of his father's tennis matches, the photographers snapped pictures of him.

As the son of famous parents, Noah Becker was followed by photographers from an early age. KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

In many photos from the past, little Noah looks almost frightened by the strangers. "I felt followed by cameras all my life," says the 31-year-old to the NZZ.

Noah Becker can "live for the moment" in Berlin

Today, Noah Becker commutes back and forth between Berlin and Los Angeles. His girlfriend lives in California. Where does he feel most at home? "In Berlin, I can be who I want to be," admits the son of the tennis legend. Here he has "become a young adult".

Noah Becker earns his living as an artist, has earned his reputation himself, but is also aware of his privileges. The NZZ describes Berlin as his "creative haven". He feels "like a child" there and can "live in the moment" more.

In his second home, the USA, where he grew up in Miami, a different wind is blowing. "In the States, I feel under more pressure to achieve something," says Noah Becker.

He sees his work as an artist as a way of "reclaiming" his own identity. Although Noah Becker does not want to completely hide his origins from a prominent family, he consciously wants to push them into the background.

Because his origins shaped him from an early age. "'Ball' was my first word as a child, the wall was my first friend. When you play tennis against the wall, it's like talking to your friends," recalls the celebrity offspring in an interview with the NZZ.

