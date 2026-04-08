Frank Richter and Tamara Cantieni are the hosts of the Streamteam podcast. Swisscom

A papal election as a thrilling political thriller, an unsparing look behind the scenes of America's Next Top Model and a divisive action movie. In the latest episode of Streamteam, Tamara Cantieni and Frank Richter talk about power, morality and the question of how far entertainment can go.

Andreas Lunghi

Conclave

We start with "Conclave". A movie that surprised both of them. Instead of dry religious material, you get a gripping thriller about power struggles behind closed doors. Frank himself says he never thought he would be interested in a papal election and then he is completely caught up in it. Tamara sums it up: "This is not a religious movie, it's a power play." Ralph Fiennes is particularly convincing, giving the whole thing depth. In the end, both agree and give it a strong 4.5 stars.

Reality check: America's Next Top Model

The documentary about America's Next Top Model is completely different. Things get uncomfortable here. It's about humiliation, pressure and scenes that deliberately escalate. "I felt sick watching it," says Frank. Tamara is similarly critical, but still finds the series exciting because it shows how the business really works. At the same time, it also raises the question of the candidates' personal responsibility. This is where the tension arises: both agree in their criticism, but have different priorities.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

Finally, it's all about "Ballerina". An action movie that delivers one thing above all: lots of violence. Frank finds individual scenes strong, Tamara enjoys them much less. For her, it's clear: "It's just one long battle of ballers and punches." The discussion is nevertheless exciting. Especially when it comes to how women are portrayed in action movies. They often seem like a copy of male characters. It is precisely such observations that make the episode lively, honest, direct and with clear opinions.

Stream now with blue TV Conclave

Reality Check: America's Next Top Model (Netflix)

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