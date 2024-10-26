Nicole Büttner supports start-ups as an investor on "Die Höhle der Löwen Schweiz". The entrepreneur talks to Claudia Lässer about the opportunities and dangers of artificial intelligence.

Fabienne Kipfer

Nicole Büttner is an economist, AI entrepreneur and politician.

From start-up founder to successful entrepreneur.

In "Die Höhle der Löwen Schweiz" on 3+, she currently supports start-ups with thousands of francs to realize their dreams.

The 6th season of "Die Höhle der Löwen Schweiz" is currently airing on 3+. Show more

She has earned every penny of her fortune herself.

Nicole Büttner is 39 years old. Her career might suggest that she has been in the business for at least twice as long. Because her CV is remarkable.

She is an economist, entrepreneur and tech optimist, as she says of herself. She founded MerantixLabs, a company that specializes in artificial intelligence. She is on the management board of Merantix AG and her company has been voted one of the top 10 AI start-ups several times by Forbes and Bilanz.

Büttner can currently be seen on the show "Die Höhle der Löwen" on 3+. As an investor, she wants to support and invest in young start-ups on the show.

Nicole Büttner has now taken a seat on Claudia Lässer's sofa and talked about her enthusiasm for tech and her children.

"I'm very happy right now. On a scale of one to ten, it would be a nine," says Büttner. She has a good balance between the different poles, family and career. She does various things that she really enjoys. For example, she is currently learning to play the piano.

A year ago, Büttner would have answered this question differently, as she is a mother of two. Her children are two and three years old. "I was very tired a year ago. You don't sleep much with small children." She believes she has now left her need for perfection behind her.

She has known her partner for 20 years: "We met at university." It wouldn't have happened without him. He is an essential person in her life. Büttner has received a lot of support from her partner and she is grateful for that.

But it's not just her private life that shapes Büttner. She has already proven herself as a woman in a male-dominated job. She herself says: "The tech industry is characterized by heroic stories. The heroes we see now are mostly male heroes." She believes we need a different narrative. After all, most men have not built up a company on their own; there is always a team behind it.

Büttner also finds it difficult to separate male and female. "I always think about whether this is a male or female characteristic," she says. But there are certain mechanisms that people attribute.

For Büttner, humanity is an important keyword: "Nobody is perfect."

In the blue Zoom show, Büttner talks about the development and application of artificial intelligence, her time at university and the topic of spirituality.

