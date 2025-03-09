Renato Kaiser has been amusing audiences with his satires for 20 years. In this interview, he lashes out at right-wing extremists, reveals why he never loses hope despite everything - and sex is also a topic.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you 20 years ago in March, satirist Renato Kaiser took to the stage for the first time at a poetry slam.

"That evening, I was close to crazy madness," says the 39-year-old.

A conversation about his career as a comedian, dealing with his inferiority complexes and how important the support of his girlfriend is to him.

Renato Kaiser, someone or something might have something against us doing an interview together ...

... do you think?

First your emails didn't reach me, then my computer crashed several times during preparation and I had to work out the questions again. And in the end, the virus got into your body and we had to postpone our appointment. What's going on?

I don't know. We have two options: We can look at it negatively and think that someone has something against our conversation. But we can also look at it positively and say: we made it anyway.

I'm going to ask you as many questions as possible over the next 45 minutes. And please answer as briefly and quickly as possible. If you don't like a question, you can also say "go on" once. Coincidence or fate?

Coincidence.

Reason or madness?

Reason is much more interesting.

Tree or flower?

A tree is simply a very large flower that yields more in the end.

Why again is "blüttle" such a beautiful word?

Blüttle has a phonetic charm, it sounds innocent and frivolous at the same time.

Are you looking forward to summer?

Yes ... Yes (thinks about it). Yes ... yes, yes ... I don't care (laughs).

What made you happy recently?

My girlfriend makes me happy every day in one way or another.

Sounds like a kitschy novel.

Maybe - but with a lot of common sense.

Basically, how crazy is the world right now?

I can only really judge my own lifetime - and I would say that we are currently living in the craziest and at the same time stupidest time.

How crazy are you?

Crazy in the sense of insane or ugly?

I'll leave that up to you.

I'm a relatively sensible and pragmatic person who can get ugly at times.

How crazy did you feel when you stood on stage for the first time at a poetry slam in Sirnach TG 20 years ago in March?

That evening, I was close to crazy madness. But it's something that happens to me again and again in life: When I take on a new challenge, I rationalize it in my head and think: yes, logically, people do these things and go on stage. But when my name was called on that March evening 20 years ago in Sirnach, I said to myself: Renato, you're not really doing that now.

But you did do it, didn't you?

Yes, but to be honest, that was mainly due to my fear at the time. Because even worse than not going on stage would have been to walk past it and look for the exit (laughs).

When was the first time you really realized that you were a ramp sow?

In elementary school, I took part in the play "The Seven Ravens". But I mainly did that because Tamara, my crush at the time, had the female lead role and I felt I had to play her husband.

The dialect of Eastern Switzerland, which is not popular everywhere, has obviously not been a barrier to success in comedy for some time now: humorists from the cantons of St. Gallen, Thurgau and Schaffhausen have been gaining ground for several years now. What makes this region and its inhabitants so funny?

I think it has to do with three things. Firstly: I also find the St. Gallen dialect funnier than other Swiss dialects. Secondly: But precisely because the dialects of Eastern Switzerland are often ridiculed and unpopular, this gives some people the energy to try their hand at comedy out of spite.

And thirdly?

It is often said that in order to do comedy you have to have had a traumatic childhood or otherwise have a bad past. Personally, I don't see it that way at all ...

... and in my opinion it has nothing to do with Eastern Switzerland.

That's right.

"I'm a relatively sensible and pragmatic person who can get angry at times": Renato Kaiser. Picture: Aissa Tripodi

A criminally underrated comedian from Switzerland that you'd like to do some advertising for here?

Oh, there are quite a few. But I'll name Jane Mumford, although she has fortunately become much better known recently. And then I would also like to mention Miriam Schöb. She lives partly in Rotterdam, which is probably why she hasn't made quite as much effort to become better known in this country. I love her stuff so much because she offers a great mix of smart craziness and weirdness.

Jane Mumford and you have been running the "Mumford & Kaiser" podcast for two years. Why do you do it?

For fun - and because we wanted to talk together once a week.

Why do so many people today feel they absolutely have to do a podcast?

There are various reasons - one of the most important, in my opinion: Because you can do it. And because cultural journalism is going down the drain, artists today have to market themselves even more than before. But that's where the problem with many podcasts begins: In the hope of reaching more people, you often work for free.

Would you like to say something again about the cancellation of the successful podcast "Zivadiliring" on Swiss television SRF - or comment on the promotion of women in comedy at the same TV station in general?

I just find it incredibly embarrassing what Swiss Television SRF has been doing for a few years now. I see no vision and no strategy behind it. And no responsibility is taken, which in my opinion would be absolutely necessary. Unfortunately, the public relations work is also often embarrassing.

Do you have an example?

When the SRF media department was asked to comment on the gender issue, it was claimed in all seriousness that SRF had to offer content that appealed to the whole audience. In other words: It is not Swiss television that is sexist, but the viewers. Sorry, that's just incredibly embarrassing.

But it's not just embarrassing, it's a real shame, because I'm still convinced that SRF, which is financed by license fees, is still by far the best option for providing not only news and science, but also culture and cultural journalism.

"So my appearance was more of a roast where I was able to make fun of the politicians present, including the Federal Councillor": Renato Kaiser. Picture: Pierre Lippuner

You have to like what you do, not the money you earn. True or not?

Yes, that's true - and it works best when money is actually earned.

When the town of Wil SG organized a celebration for the new President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter last December, you hosted the event. Was that a political matter or were you paid so well?

You know what, the job of moderator was certainly not as well paid as in previous years. It had already been communicated in the run-up to the ceremony: The costs for this should not be too high. The budget for the celebrations in previous years was 300,000 Swiss francs, in Wil it was 150,000.

That's probably the main reason why they asked me to be the presenter (laughs). The job wasn't a political issue for me. However, as a presenter, I was allowed to say and do what I wanted. So my appearance was more of a roast where I could make fun of the politicians present, including the Federal Councillor

What was the last news item in the newspaper that made you happy?

Nothing comes to mind right now - but that has more to do with my failing memory. So I wouldn't rule out the possibility that I was happy about a news item these days (laughs).

How well do the Swiss media do their job?

Let me put it this way: the Swiss media houses have been doing a miserable job for years because they make it very difficult for the media and journalists. Many of them, on the other hand, often do a very good job under these circumstances.

Patti Basler claimed in "Bötschi fragt" that I was the investigative journalist among the Swiss people writers. True or not?

I would say: true - at least up to this point in this interview.

Why is it so difficult to get away with political satire in Switzerland?

I don't think it's difficult to succeed with political satire. You just have to do it well.

What do you say to people who say that humor is allowed much less today?

That's complete nonsense - people who say that are usually just lazy.

What's the worst consequence you've ever had to endure because of a joke - whether on stage or in private?

(Ponders for a long time) I've never had to endure a bad consequence because of a joke.

Never a shitstorm either?

With practically all videos with political content that I upload to social media, I get stupid comments from some Nazis and other wankers. It's in the nature of things.

Basically, what gives you the most hope for the future?

The people. When I look at the Internet or read the newspaper, I often think: What's going wrong in the world right now? But when I talk to people, I quickly realize how sensible and empathetic many of them are.

Which of your parents' political views embarrassed you as a child?

I don't think any, actually. They didn't necessarily teach me specific political views, but rather the democratic duty to be political.

Is it really true that when you talk straight, you sound just like your father?

I can't say whether that's really the case. But in my head, my voice certainly sounds like that. On the one hand, that's good because people immediately notice when something is important to me. On the other hand, it's also a weapon that you have to be careful with so that you don't suddenly belittle people who don't deserve it.

What sentence from your mother's childhood still sticks in your mind?

My mother is the sweetest person there is. I learned from her that being kind is a good thing.

How would you describe your current home to someone you meet in a restaurant today?

Very nice, but damp and cold at the same time.

"My parents didn't necessarily teach me concrete, political views, but rather the democratic duty to be political": Renato Kaiser. Picture: Aissa Tripodi

Why is vanity far from your mind?

Vanity is far from my mind because I used to suffer from an inferiority complex because I was overweight, which is why I often made a point of understatement and still do today. Over the years, I developed more and more of a survival strategy. But that doesn't mean that I can't still be vain.

In the SRF program "G&G - Faces and Stories", you were interviewed together with Jane Mumford for the "Me or You" section. In it, you say: "I practically never wear things that I have chosen myself." But you decided on your tattoos yourself?

Yes - but I don't wear them either (laughs). But if I'm completely honest, there are some tattoos that I didn't choose myself.

But what?

I often go to my tattoo artist because I want a new tattoo. When he asks me "What do you want?", I often reply: I don't know, do you have any ideas? Last time, the tattoo artist said he thought bugs were cool and then I said: Yes, okay.

Are you addicted to tattoos?

No. It's now the case that the tattoo artist gets in touch with me and not me with him (laughs).

So you always go to the same tattoo artist?

Yes.

What do you like better: the pain during the tattooing or the tattoo?

Both. But you could also say I only continue with the tattoos because I'm not good at saying no (laughs).

Comedian Fabio Landert says about his tattoos: "I started at some point and kept going because I always had new ideas. And now I'm where I am."

Oh wow. He's really come up with something. I just think tattoos are cool.

When was the last time you felt faint?

I felt very powerless during the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine that immediately followed. This combination was too much for me.

Have you never felt powerless since?

I was ill recently. When I still didn't really feel better after three days, I thought that sucked.

When was the first time you felt powerful?

(Ponders for a long time) At first I wanted to answer that I don't know this feeling at all. But when I think about it, I feel it every time I'm on stage. Because up there I know exactly what I have to do and what I can do - and yes, that is a kind of position of power.

How is your exaggerated politeness?

It's still a reality, but I'm slowly growing out of it.

Could you kiss someone who you think is making the wrong choice?

No - and anyway, why would I?

"You could also say I only continue with the tattoos because I'm not good at saying no": Renato Kaiser. Picture: Aissa Tripodi

When and why did you cry about politics?

I've never cried because of politics. But that doesn't necessarily mean much. I haven't cried much in my life so far. However, I am currently working on finding better access to my feelings. If I manage to do that, politics might make me cry a lot more often in the future. There would be plenty of reason to do so.

Have you ever seen a psychiatrist?

You know what, I'm currently undergoing treatment. I think it's great and I'd also like it if going to therapy was no longer a financial issue in future, so that many more people could take advantage of this service.

You haven't drunk alcohol for twelve years. Why is that?

I now have absolutely no desire to drink alcohol. As often as I drank before, I was an alcoholic by definition. As I progressed from high school student, then student, then artist, I had to get up less and less early in the morning - and at the same time I was able to tolerate more and more alcohol.

Does the election of Donald Trump as US president make your work as a satirist easier or more difficult?

Neither. The only thing that has changed since his election is that people now say to me more often: Gell, since Trump is US president again, you have it easier as a satirist.

People who say that very often have no idea about political satire. But that's a fundamental problem: satire is a niche product. At the moment, however, too many people treat it as if it were a mass product.

What do you think of the fact that the leader of Germany's largest far-right party lives in Switzerland for the most part?

Consistently. She has to get her ideas from somewhere. After all, the leader of Switzerland's largest far-right party lives here too.

What can a person do - apart from being a satirist on stage - to come to terms with the shift to the right and other social problems?

The most important thing these days is to be active, mobilize, talk to other people regularly and switch off your cell phone regularly. A big problem of our time is the complete overwhelming of fascist bullshit on social media.

How long do you think the Swiss will continue to be surprised?

I think this situation will continue for a very long time. Because we are still doing relatively well compared to other countries. That's why many Swiss people have the feeling that nothing can happen to them. These people will therefore continue to be surprised for a long time to come. Or ignorant, depending on what you want to call it.

I'll give you four Renato Kaiser sentences that I found in the media and ask you to tell me what they mean. In "Schweizer Familie" in May 2020, you said: "Humor helps me to understand the world."

If I delve into a topic and want to get to the bottom of something, it almost automatically becomes funny. It is often said that reason-driven behavior is boring. In my opinion, however, asking questions always leads to good jokes.

In the weekly newspaper "Wochenzeitung" in January 2019, you said: "In Switzerland, it's worse to say 'wanker' than 'Mohrenkopf'."

In Switzerland, the majority of people find it really bad when someone uses rude or vulgar language. If, on the other hand, words are used that mock or hurt marginalized groups, this is seen as much less bad. Because the majority don't know what a discriminatory expression really feels like - and don't even want to know or empathize with it. Ultimately privileged.

You also said in the "Wochenzeitung": "If, on the other hand, I say something about racism or trans- and homophobia as a white cis-hetero man, everyone thinks it's great - with the exception of the right-wingers, of course."

People from marginalized groups are often perfidiously accused of not being able to talk about it because they are biased. But the white cis hetero man is listened to because he has the necessary distance from the topic. How practical. Of course you can be above things if you're already above everything. The fact that a white cis straight man who speaks reasonably about such topics gets so much applause is the privilege that will be the last to fall.

In January 2021, you said in an interview with the Berner Zeitung:"I don't think I have a fetish. I'm very classic when it comes to sex."

(Laughs) I can only say that all the things I like about sex are not covered by the generally accepted definition of fetishes. But I should also mention that in our still prudish society, dealing with fetishes still works according to the system of demarcation, i.e. othering.

Othering describes the distancing and differentiation from other groups in order to confirm one's own normality.

That's how it is - and to come back to my sexual preferences: In the end, they are actually all fetishes. Mine are simply less spectacular.

"I can only say that all the things I like about sex are not covered by the generally accepted definition of fetishes": Renato Kaiser. Picture: Aissa Tripodi

What are three very simple things a man can do to avoid being a jerk?

D Schnorre hebe, zuelose and make room.

Do you still check your cell phone before going to bed - or are you more considerate of your girlfriend these days?

I'm now more considerate of my girlfriend, but also of myself. When I go to bed these days, my cell phone is always in another room and I read a book in bed instead. And I can say it here and now: that is and is better.

What are you reading right now?

The novel "RCE - Remote Code Execution" by Sibylle Berg.

You will be 40 years old next fall - how are you feeling at the moment?

Never mind.

Are there any signs of a possible midlife crisis?

I don't think so.

At the age of twelve, I resolved that I wouldn't work when I turned 40.

(Laughs uproariously) So cool that you already had such clear ideas about work back then - especially about quitting it.

Not you?

No. I've never looked far into the future or made any big plans in my life so far - neither at 12, nor at 22 and not even at 32. What I've realized recently, however, is that I'm probably halfway through my life now.

What does that do to you?

I now pay more attention to how and what I spend my time doing. This means, for example, that I only want to do things professionally that are good and do me good.

Is it really true that you don't want to die?

I don't think anyone wants to die.

Are you absolutely sure?

Yes.

What exactly is funny about turning 90 and being totally out of shape?

Longevity has been the subject of intense debate for some time now. I admit that some of it should be taken with a grain of salt. But what I can definitely support about these theories is that it's not about getting as old as possible, but about living as long as possible in good health.

We are slowly coming to the end and thus to the self-rating test: please rate your own talent from zero points, no talent, to ten points, maximum talent: Töfflibueb?

Three points.

So you've never done a moped?

No, but I've never owned a moped either - and I was also an extremely rule-abiding teenager. But I have ridden a moped quite reasonably once in my life, so I give myself three points.

Gardener?

(Ponders for a long time) I now give myself four points, but for many years I would have given myself a maximum of one point.

Does that have to do with your girlfriend?

Also - but over time I also realized for myself how awesome it can be to plant something in the ground, watch it thrive and then be able to harvest tomatoes weeks later, for example.

Liar?

I'm not particularly good at that - I'll give you three points.

Friend?

Eight points - I could even be a ten, but I work too much for that.

Do you have any final words?

No, thanks.

Perhaps a slogan for your current stage program "Neu"?

It's no longer new (laughs uproariously).

