Hulk Hogan was also a figure of pop culture. Numerous friends and companions mourn the death of the wrestling legend.

Hulk Hogan died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. Numerous friends and companions bid farewell to the wrestling legend online.

Wilhelm Flemmer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the death of Hulk Hogan, friends and companions are expressing their grief online.

Among those offering their condolences are numerous wrestlers and actors such as John Cena.

Donald Trump Jr. also commented in an internet post. Show more

Friends and companions bid farewell to Hulk Hogan. The wrestling legend died on Thursday at the age of 71 - surrounded by his family at his home in Florida, according to his manager. He reportedly died as a result of cardiac arrest.

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025

"I am absolutely shocked to hear of the passing of my close friend Hulk Hogan," wrote wrestler Ric Flair on the social network X. "Hulk was by my side since we started in the wrestling business. An incredible athlete, talent, friend and father! Our friendship has meant the world to me."

Saddened To Hear About The Passing of Hulk Hogan…I Guess God Needed An Incredible Angel😇R.I.P.🙏🏻My Friend❤️ pic.twitter.com/BvWZTWCGoN — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) July 24, 2025

Former wrestler Sgt. Slaughter also expressed his dismay: "Saddened by the death of Hulk Hogan," wrote the 76-year-old, who once fought Hulk Hogan in the ring. "I guess God needed an incredible angel. Rest in peace, my friend."

John Cena, who began his career as a wrestler and is now also very successful as an actor, posted a picture of Hulk Hogan on Instagram without comment. It shows the wrestler in the ring during a match against André the Giant.

The wrestling organization WWE also commented on the loss of one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Hulk Hogan "as one of the most famous figures in pop culture" helped the WWE "achieve worldwide fame" in the 1980s, the organization wrote on X. It is sad that the "WWE Hall of Famer" has died.

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.



One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.



WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, is also among the condolers. The businessman's comment is short and sweet: "R.I.P to a Legend", he writes on a picture that apparently shows him with Hulk Hogan at a political event.

R.I.P to a legend. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 HULK HOGAN pic.twitter.com/Hjt7ncnhvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terrence Gene Bollea, rose to become one of the most successful wrestlers in the world in the 1980s. His popularity also helped him land film and television roles.

In recent years, he has appeared primarily as a staunch supporter of Donald Tump and has come in for criticism. Reactions to his death have also focused on accusations of racism.