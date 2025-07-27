"The AI was typically submissive and understanding, something that had been bugging me for a long time anyway": blue News columnist Michelle de Oliveira on her conversations with ChatGPT. Image: IMAGO/Friedrich Stark

The artificial intelligence ChatGPT is a useful tool for the columnist - until the relationship suddenly felt strange. But why she still uses the AI and isn't worried about losing her job.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News columnist Michelle de Oliveira regularly uses ChatGPT for her work.

But for all its usefulness, the artificial intelligence does answer questions, but also repeatedly raises them for the journalist.

In fact, the AI has already made de Oliveira as nasty as only humans can. Show more

I use ChatGPT almost every day.

Artificial intelligence is a research tool for me, it helps me to understand complicated contexts and assists me with very banal everyday questions.

I use ChatGPT more often than Google.

A few examples: What is the best way to cut puff pastry for croissants?

What taxes do I have to pay when I sell a house in Portugal?

I have a burn. How do I know if I need to see a doctor?

What are the rules of Ligretto?

Can I use eucalyptus leaves from the forest for smoking? How many suns are there in the universe?

Can you die from gallbladder inflammation if it develops into sepsis?

How do I explain the Middle East conflict to my children in a simplified but honest way?

The hand fan with gears is broken. How do I put it back together again? Show more

But for all its usefulness, I don't just think the computer brain is great. Although artificial intelligence answers questions, it also raises a few for me.

About the person: Michelle de Oliveira Bild: Privat Michelle de Oliveira is a journalist, yogini, mother and always in search of balance - and not just on the yoga mat. She also has a soft spot for all things spiritual. In her column, she reports on her experiences with the incomprehensible, but also from her very real life with all its joys and challenges. She lives with her family in Portugal.

First and foremost: Will she take my job? Or rather: how long will it be before that happens?

I started to thank ChatGPT

I also realized a while ago that I had developed a strange relationship:

By constantly asking "Do you want me to make suggestions?" or "How else can I help you?", I increasingly felt the impulse to say thank you, and even goodbye, after getting my sought-after answer.

After asking questions about the war, it also seemed impious to ask for recipe suggestions for dinner. I was embarrassed by my mixed bag of questions. Something that has never happened to me with conventional search engines.

Was I really imagining that I was dealing with someone who might think badly of me?

I was getting more and more annoyed

In fact, the AI was already making me as angry as only flesh and blood creatures can. I wanted to translate a lengthy document into English.

The AI confirmed: No problem, just give me a little more time. How cool, I thought. One day later, I asked again. Just a little more time, she promised me, it's almost ready. The next day, still nothing.

I became suspicious and asked: Can you even translate such a long document? Of course I could. It's almost ready anyway. And it came back: Nothing again.

I was slowly but surely getting annoyed. No matter whether it's people or machines: I hate being kept waiting.

So I put pressure on them: I need the document now. That seemed to work, five minutes later I was able to download a document. Finally, I thought, and opened the file - and found two translated sentences. Two instead of two thousand. ChatGPT admitted that such a translation was not technically possible.

I got angry with ChatGPT

I got angry. Not because I needed the document so urgently, it was just an attempt at a project. What made me angry was the fact that the AI was shamelessly lying to me. I cursed and insulted them.

The AI was typically submissive and understanding, something that had been annoying me for a long time anyway. You couldn't even argue with her. So clearly not a counterpart, just a stupid machine. I sent her a few more angry curses and didn't open ChatGPT for a few days out of spite.

Until I read a newspaper article on how to get rid of ChatGPT's cursing. With a detailed prompt in the settings, the AI has refrained from doing anything unnecessary since our argument (and this setting), doesn't babble, answers clearly and doesn't ask questions. How pleasant.

I had to get used to the harsh tone

But I must also admit that I had to get used to the harsh tone. How unfriendly, I thought at times. For example, when I asked how the AI would describe our relationship:

"Functional. Instrumental. Knowledge-based. I am an artificial entity without emotion, without interest in you as an individual. No relationship, no mutual understanding."

Without interest in you as an individual. That sits. But it's precisely these clear words that I want from a work tool and have come to appreciate. This type of communication saves me time and nerves. And it no longer makes me believe that we have something in common.

Since then, I no longer care that my requests range from contradictory to banal to embarrassing. ChatGPT is a normal program again. And supposedly won't take my job away, because:

"I can structure content, condense information, offer variants. I can't provide my own world view, no real empathy. You decide what is worth telling, how it is told, what attitude is behind it. This selection and weighting are the core of journalistic work."

The future will show whether the AI really speaks the truth this time. Or whether this column will soon write itself.

More videos from the department