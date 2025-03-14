Christa Rigozzi gives an insight into her new TV show "Fashion Taxi". The Ticino native talks to Claudia Lässser about strokes of fate, the highs and lows of the past year and reveals why she never loses her optimism.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christa Rigozzi has been in the public eye for over 20 years as a model, presenter and judge on major TV shows.

She can currently be seen on Sat 1 in the show "Fashion Taxi".

On "Lässer", the Ticino native explains why she is increasingly withdrawing from the public eye and setting other priorities in her life. Show more

Whether on "Die grössten Schweizer Talente", on 3+ as a farmer's matchmaker or on the big SRF stage: Christa Rigozzi has been inspiring Switzerland with her Ticino charm and open manner for decades.

In the latest "Lässer" Talk, Rigozzi takes a seat on the sofa opposite Claudia Lässer. She talks about her career, her new show and how she spends her private life as a mother.

For Christa Rigozzi, it's nice to be there as a guest rather than a presenter. The Ticino native has hosted various renowned formats and events on television and on stage. With her new show "Fashion Taxi", she restyles people and gives them a new look. "It's people who contact us who want to find their new 'self' or don't feel comfortable," says Rigozzi. She really likes it and the show inspires her again and again.

Christa Rigozzi: "Being a mother is the greatest thing"

"Sometimes I have to think for myself and ask myself, has it really been 20 years in show business?" says Rigozzi.

In the talk, she answers the question of whether she has become a woman in television as follows: "The time has gone by so quickly, and now that I'm a mother of two and sometimes think: I've experienced a lot, and that's nice."

For Christa, "being a mom" is the best thing, and yet she likes to look back on what she has already achieved. "That's the greatest thing, being a mother, and I'm lucky that I have two healthy girls," says Rigozzi. Throughout her career, Rigozzi has had to show what she can do: "I've had to fight and prove that I'm good."

But as life goes, it's not all uphill for Christa Rigozzi either. She was recently burgled. "When a line is crossed and your privacy is invaded, it hurts you," explains Rigozzi.

In the talk show "Lässer", Rigozzi talks about the highs and lows in her career and private life. She also talks about equality and criticizes the fact that nothing is happening in this regard at the moment.

You can watch the whole show with Christa Rigozzi in the video or on blue Zoom.

... and here as a podcast: