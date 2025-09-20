Marco Rima has been on stage for almost 45 years. In the talk show with Claudia Lässer, the cabaret artist explains why getting up after low blows is the most important thing and reveals what gives him stability.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marco Rima will soon be celebrating his 45th anniversary on stage and is not thinking of stopping: New projects are already in the pipeline.

In the talk show on blue Zoom, the comedian and cabaret artist talks about difficult times and reveals what he has learned from setbacks.

His family gave him support. He also has a good relationship with his ex-wife. "My ex-wife and my wife play tennis together." Show more

"I'm in a very nice life situation," reveals Marco Rima.

The comedian and cabaret artist will turn 65 next year - but the Zug native is far from thinking about retirement, as he reveals in the talk show "Lässer". He is already planning a new project.

In his almost 45 years on stage, Rima has experienced a few setbacks. After the success of the comedy musical "Keep Cool", he suffered a major setback: The managing director cheated him. 2.6 million francs had to be raised. "I had to start from scratch again," says Rima.

Rima: "I always say, I'm beaten with happiness"

You get milder with age, even with other people, says the comedian. All the defeats were important for him to move on. He always found support in his family.

"I always say that I'm so lucky," says Rima. If he had to write a book about himself, he would like to read it himself - you would notice: This person has experienced a lot.

Rolf Knie makes a declaration of love to Marco Rima

A close friend and confidant of Marco Rima is the painter Rolf Knie. In the video, he raves about the comedian's talents:

"You are someone who swims against the current - because only dead fish swim with the current," says Knie.

Rima was visibly moved: "Rolf Knie is one of those people who have given me a lot". He loves him - but Rolf's wife even more.

In the talk show, Marco Rima also talks about his experiences during the coronavirus pandemic and why he is grateful for this time despite everything.

