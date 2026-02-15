Hollywood actress Halle Berry got angry while filming the thriller "Crime 101" - which was intentional. Picture: dpa

Hollywood star Halle Berry counters sexism and juvenile delusions in movies as she does in real life. A scene on the set of her new thriller "Crime 101" made her angry: "I refuse to let something like that sit on me."

One scene during the filming of her new thriller "Crime 101" made her particularly angry.

"I refuse to let something like that get to me, because I'm not ashamed of my age," said the 59-year-old. Show more

Oscar winner Halle Berry ("Monster's Ball") criticizes the fact that women are often discriminated against because of their age - including Hollywood stars. "I hate this sexism in its purest form," she tells the German Press Agency in London.

She continues: "Every time I read my name, it says: 59-year-old Halle Berry." The age of her male colleagues doesn't matter. "But with women, that's all that matters."

This is the subject of the thriller "Crime 101", which has been showing in Swiss cinemas since this week. Berry plays insurance broker Sharon, who fights sexism and age discrimination in her agency.

"I'm turning 60 this year, and that's why this was so meaningful to me," says the actress. "I think that we as women have long felt that we are defined by a number. And when it goes up, we are devalued."

Berry: "He threw something out there. And I was furious!"

To make her reaction in the movie seem authentic, Halle Berry didn't want to know in advance what Sharon's boss Mark (played by Paul Adelstein) will say to her in a scene.

She told director Bart Layton: "I can give you a reaction, but it's not real unless he says something that evokes something in me."

Adelstein then surprised her in front of the camera - with success. "He blurted something out. And I was furious!"

Berry is not ashamed of her age

Just like in the movie, Halle Berry doesn't put up with sexism and age discrimination in her private life either. "I refuse to let something like that get to me, because I'm not ashamed of my age," she emphasized.

"That should be something that makes me great. I'm still here. It's a blessing to get older. It's a gift. I have so much wisdom and I've learned so much along the way. Now is not the time to get rid of me."

Alongside Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo play the leading roles in "Crime 101".

In the thriller, which is based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Don Winslow, a diamond robber (Hemsworth) wants to land one last big score, for which he needs the help of an insurance broker for the super-rich (Berry). But a policeman (Mark Ruffalo) is already hot on his trail.

