Nik Hartmann is a great optimist - but he has one worry: the fear of boredom. On "Lässer", the SRF presenter explains why it's important to give the next generation a chance and how he deals with getting older.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nik Hartmann is back at SRF Swiss Television and celebrating his 20th anniversary.

He followed in the footsteps of Röbi Koller and has been presenting the program "Happy Day" since September.

The 53-year-old talks to presenter Claudia Lässer about his career, self-doubt and his fear of boredom.

"Emotions have to be tangible," says Nik Hartmann, explaining the ratings success of "Happy Day". Show more

"I had self-doubts as to whether I would live up to my expectations": Nik Hartmann talks about the time when he left SRF and sought a new challenge at CH Media. "It was a school for life," says Hartmann on the talk show "Lässer". The job taught him a lot about resilience.

The Zug native has been back at SRF since September. He hosts the show "Happy Day", following in the footsteps of Röbi Koller, who set up and hosted the format for 18 years.

Looking back, it was a good decision. He had to leave his comfort zone at SRF and gain new experiences. But the pressure before the first "Happy Day" show was immense. He was all the more pleased that the ratings were so good. But it was a team effort. But he didn't get a bonus for the dream ratings.

Nik Hartmann on the fear of boredom

Hartmann talks to presenter Claudia Lässer about mindfulness and the importance of enjoying moments with people. With "Happy Day" and his company Dylan, he wants to create campfire moments that people can physically feel. "Emotions have to be tangible," explains Hartmann.

He still has to learn to deal with the fear of boredom. "I always have to keep myself busy". However, he has now reached the age of 53 and has no problems with getting older. He is no longer as restless as he used to be. Hartmann enjoys being able to take on the "fatherly adult role" and no longer having to be the young talent.

"I have a time limit," says Hartmann. He doesn't struggle with age. He knows that he is only allowed to live on the planet for a certain amount of time. "Young people have to come along, otherwise we'll become obsolete."

Watch the whole show with Nik Hartmann here: