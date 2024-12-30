"Samschtig-Jass" celebrates its anniversary on January 4, 2025. The former presenter won't be missing from the 1000th show. blue News tells Monika Fasnacht why she hesitated when she agreed to do the show.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you For 25 years, Monika Fasnacht was the nation's jasser on Swiss television. She hosted "Donnschtig-Jass" from 1997 to 2010 and "Samschtig-Jass" from 1999 to 2017.

Since 2019, Monika Fasnacht has hosted "Top Jass" on Tele Top, organizes Jass weeks and is a certified dog trainer.

The former presenter of the show will be a guest at the 1000th "Samschtig-Jass" anniversary show. It took her some effort to accept, as she reveals in an interview with blue News.

The 1000th "Samschtig-Jass" anniversary show - with current presenter Fabienne Gyr - will be broadcast on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 8.10 pm on SRF1. Show more

Jass is as much a part of her everyday life as brushing her teeth. Whether at home with her husband Reto, with friends or during her Jass weeks: Monika Fasnacht is considered the nation's jass player.

Is it flattering to be called the Jass Queen of Switzerland? Monika Fasnacht: "That's a positive description. I've done a lot for jass in Switzerland. I made it socially acceptable for women. That was very important to me."

Even today, she is still recognized as the Jass Queen on the street: That makes her happy, those are nice encounters.

From Paul Accola to DJ Bobo

In her long career at SRF, Monika Fasnacht has welcomed many famous Jass players: from Paul Accola to Melanie Oesch and DJ Bobo.

There is one celebrity she would like to see at the Jass table: Tennis legend Roger Federer.

Monika Fasnacht: "I had mixed feelings, it's all over now"

When the request for the recording of the 1000th "Samschtig-Jass" show fluttered through the door, Monika Fasnacht wasn't all joy: "I had mixed feelings, it's over now."

Because Monika Fas nacht was made redundant in June 2018 - after 25 years at SRF.

The 60-year-old had to digest this first, so Fasnacht said in a blue News interview in November 2019 whether she was still angry: "Let's put it this way: today I see the advantage that it had to be this way. We were able to launch a new show on Tele Top afterwards. There are always two sides to everything. But I knew I couldn't be on screen forever. That's why I started to diversify very early on. I started with the Jass Weeks in 2000 and continuously expanded."

Tempi passati. She enjoyed recording the 1000th "Samschtig-Jass" show: "Fabienne Gyr does a great job. I have no regrets about going. They have a good team spirit and I really enjoyed it."

