The picture of Jocelyne Wildenstein and her husband Lloyd Klein was taken on December 15, 2024 at Le Grand Banquet restaurant in Paris. Image: IMAGO/Bestimage

Some people enhance their appearance with cosmetic surgery. Jetsetter Jocelyne Wildenstein (84) from Lausanne once set herself the goal of looking like a big cat.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many celebrities enhance their appearance with cosmetic and surgical procedures, but Jocelyn Wildenstein from Lausanne may have overshot the mark.

The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported in 2013: "Wildenstein transformed herself step by step into a kind of feline creature with the help of around four million dollars and sufficiently unscrupulous plastic surgeons, ..."

The jetsetter is now 84 years old and claims in interviews: "I have not undergone any cosmetic surgery." Show more

It began like a fairy tale: in 1977, 37-year-old Jocelyn Perisset from Lausanne, who came from a humble background, met Alec Wildenstein, the son of the world's richest art dealer dynasty, who was the same age.

According to reports in the media at the time, Alec, who was in love with Joceyln, sent her 1,000 orchids, kidnapped her to Kenya and asked her to marry him in the moonlight.

The couple married shortly afterwards. Before the wedding ceremony, however, Jocelyn underwent an eyelid lift. "Alec hates old people," she said at the time. And it didn't stop there.

Eyes like a cat

In the years that followed, Jocelyn Wildenstein 's appearance changed completely - but not just because the ravages of time were taking their toll on her.

She is said to have gone under the knife more than twelve times. Suddenly her eyes were no longer almond-shaped, but resembled those of a cat.

The Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported in 2013: "Jocelyn Wildenstein transformed herself step by step into a kind of feline creature with the help of around four million dollars and sufficiently unscrupulous plastic surgeons, apparently to please her husband ..."

This picture of jetsetter Jocelyn Wildenstein was taken in New York in 2003. Image: SIPA

But scalpels and lasers could not save what could no longer be saved: the Wildensteins' marriage. In 1998, Jocelyn Wildenstein caught her husband in bed with a younger woman. A mud fight and divorce followed.

It is said that during the divorce proceedings, the judge ordered that Jocelyn Wildenstein was not allowed to use the alimony payments for further cosmetic surgery.

"Journalists can write what they want"

"Journalists can write what they want. I never bother to disagree, because that's really not my problem," said Wildenstein, now 84, in an interview with the US magazine "Interview" last year.

The interview was about the Lausanne native's face. This has been a recurring topic in the media in the past. Not least because Jocelyn Wildenstein has steadfastly denied for several years that she has helped her appearance.

These days, the jetsetter with Swiss roots has now followed this up in the British newspaper "The Sun": "I haven't had any cosmetic surgery. I'm afraid of what might happen."

She continued: "I don't like Botox. Everyone reacts differently to it. I've only had Botox injected twice. I don't know if I'm allergic, but when I had it, it didn't do me any good. The result was not good. My face is swollen."

Wildenstein regularly posts pictures from the archive

Well, the pictures from her own family archive, which Jocelyn Wildenstein regularly posts on her Instagram account, speak a different language.

Nobody knows why the 84-year-old, who has been in a relationship with fashion designer Lloyd Klein since 2004, is still denying the obvious.

Well, celebrities are regularly in the spotlight. Some of them therefore feel compelled to always look as dapper as possible. Because if a celebrity doesn't leave the house looking their best, they have to fear being harshly criticized for it in the tabloid media.

As a result, celebrities may be more tempted to undergo cosmetic surgery than Frieda and the average consumer.

But what exactly you want to beautify should still always be carefully considered, because it is well known that not all attempts end successfully.

