Helping restaurateurs in need - that's Frank Rosin's job in his TV show "Rosins Restaurants". In the current episode, however, the star chef gets unusually fundamental and emotional.

In the current episode, a particularly unusual case awaits the 59-year-old star chef.

A problem for the owners of the LeCoq restaurant in Haan, Germany: a complete lack of staff. Show more

An unusual case awaits Frank Rosin in the latest episode of his coaching series on Kabel Eins. Reza, the owner of the LeCoq restaurant in Haan, Germany, is a first-class chef - and yet the business is not running.

One of the owner couple's problems is a complete lack of staff.

Shima, the chef's wife, bursts into tears in front of the camera in the latest episode of "Rosin's Restaurants". Work is piling up at work and a sick child is waiting for care at home.

"I need help, not just today, but I can't find any staff," she sobs. Frank Rosin knows exactly what Shima is talking about.

Rosin: "I can't change that either"

"The fact that Shima can't find staff is not a problem that only she has, it's a fundamental problem in the restaurant industry," explains the star chef.

He lets the desperate restaurant owner know: "It's frustrating, times are just bad. We're all in the same boat."

In front of the Kabel Ein camera, the 59-year-old celebrity chef gets down to business: "If I had been standing here 20 years ago, I would have said: So, hire two trained waiters and a trained chef and then it will work."

But unfortunately, that's no longer possible today. Rosin, visibly touched: "I can't change that either, because there are no longer people who want to work in gastronomy."

"This had to be addressed"

The German celebrity chef tells his camera crew: "I'm really on fire, can you tell?" Because: "This is my life, this is a calling. And I just realize how everything is going down the drain."

Then the top restaurateur from the Ruhr area gathers himself: "Now we're moving on. But this had to be addressed. Because that's the reality we live in."

In addition to staff shortages, German restaurants are also suffering from increased costs for energy, rent and food. In many places, visitors are noticing this in the prices on the menu - and are therefore eating out less often on average.

Frank Rosin obviously doesn't have a patent remedy to solve this crisis either.

But you can now find out whether he can at least help the couple who run Le Coq restaurant out of their sales slump on the streaming portal Joynsehen.

