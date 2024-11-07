In the "Deutschland3000" podcast, German TV entertainer Joko Winterscheidt talks more openly than ever about his mother's early death from cancer - and his therapy. Picture: IMAGO/Gartner

In a podcast, Joko Winterscheidt talks more openly than ever about his mother's early death from cancer. Because he was so young, says the TV presenter, who has recently started therapy, he didn't realize what he had lost.

The loss of a parent at the age of six shaped the TV presenter's childhood ("Wer stiehlt mir die Show?"). For a long time, the 45-year-old believed he could cope with the early loss.

Winterscheidt describes how he suddenly felt nothing

After a "disastrous summer vacation" a year and a half ago, Joko Winterscheidt realized that he needed help. As a result, he signed up for therapy.

Winterscheidt, who supports Germany's largest cancer convention "Yes!Con", has spoken about his mother's untimely death several times. In conversation with podcaster Eva Schulz, however, it becomes clear that he has been fooling himself for many years.

Joko Winterscheidt describes how he suddenly felt nothing during a sailing trip with friends. This emotional emptiness prompted him to seek professional help. Friends who recognized his plight helped him find the right therapist.

In the "Deutschland3000" podcast, Winterscheidt also reflects on the public perception of him.

Often described as loud and funny, he questions whether his need for applause and recognition is linked to the loss of his mother.

According to the presenter, the therapy helped him to clarify these questions and understand himself better.

Conflicts at work weigh heavily on Joko Winterscheidt

Joko Winterscheidt emphasizes that he is a person of harmony in his professional environment. Conflicts weigh heavily on him and he admits: "I'm very good at helping others and very bad at helping myself."

However, therapy has shown him how important it is to deal with his own emotional world.

Looking back, the TV presenter realizes that he lied to himself for a long time by not properly processing the loss of his mother.

His therapy was a valuable step towards self-discovery, Joko Winterscheidt continues.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content taken from AI is verified by the editorial team.

